ICC Announces Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Fixtures, India-Pakistan Rivalry To Add New Chapter In Edgbaston

Women's T20 World Cup 2026: The International Cricket Council have presented the official fixtures for the upcoming women's T20 World Cup, where the teams of several nations would battle fur supremacy in the limited-over format. The electrifying India-Pakistan rivalry would add a fresh chapter in the prestigious tournament, and their clash will take place on Sunday, June 14 at Edgbaston.

Amid the anticipation for the Men's T20 World Cup 2026 in India, the International Cricket Council (ICC) have unveiled the schedule and fixtures for the Women's T20 World Cup, with England and Wales being the hosts. The T20 tournament begins from July 12 at Edgbaston, while both the semifinals would be hosted at The Oval on June 30 and July 2nd, 2026. The summit clash has been planned to host at the home of cricket in Lord's Cricket Ground on July 5, 2026.

Host nation England and Sri Lanka would lock horns in the tournament opener, while the final day of the league stage would feature a doubleheader. The Australia vs India clash will take place on Sunday, June 28 at Lord's, while South Africa vs a Qualifying Nation will also take place at the same venue.

Check out the entire schedule below:

Fans To Be Treated With T20 ICC Events Simultaneously

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup would be the second event which would take place in the year 2026. The Men's T20 World Cup is also expected to take place in the same year, with India being the hosts for the coveted limited-over tournament.