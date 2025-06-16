ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Fixtures Unveiled: Epic India-Pakistan Clash In Colombo, Guwahati & Bengaluru To Host Playoff Match-Ups

Updated 16 June 2025 at 16:21 IST
ICC Women's World Cup 2025: The International Cricket Council has announced the schedule for the upcoming Women's World Cup 2025, which is set to take place in India. The tournament will be played across various venues of India, while Colombo would serve as the neutral zones for Pakistan.
A total of five cities across India have been elected as the hosts for the upcoming ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, which is set to begin from September 30, 2025. India Women and Sri Lanka Women will be a p-art of the tournament opener match in Bengaluru.
Apart from the Garden City, Indore, Guwahati and Vizag have been named as the other host cities for the coveted tournament. The high-octane India vs Pakistan clash will take place in a neutral zone, with Colombo being decided as the venue.
Check Out The Entire Schedule For The ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Below:
|Day/Date
|Match
|Venue
|Tuesday, September 30
|India vs Sri Lanka
|Bengaluru
|Wednesday, October 1
|Australia vs New Zealand
|Indore
|Thursday, October 2
|Bangladesh vs Pakistan
|Colombo
|Friday, October 3
|England vs South Africa
|Bengaluru
|Saturday, October 4
|Australia vs Sri Lanka
|Colombo
|Sunday, October 5
|India vs Pakistan
|Colombo
|Monday, October 6
|New Zealand vs South Africa
|Indore
|Tuesday, October 7
|England vs Bangladesh
|Guwahati
|Wednesday, October 8
|Australia vs Pakistan
|Colombo
|Thursday, October 9
|India vs South Africa
|Vizag
|Friday, October 10
|New Zealand vs Bangladesh
|Vizag
|Saturday, October 11
|England vs Sri Lanka
|Guwahati
|Sunday, October 12
|India vs Australia
|Vizag
|Monday, October 13
|South Africa vs Bangladesh
|Vizag
|Tuesday, October 14
|New Zealand vs Sri Lanka
|Colombo
|Wednesday, October 15
|England vs Pakistan
|Colombo
|Thursday, October 16
|Australia vs Bangladesh
|Vizag
|Friday, October 17
|South Africa vs Sri Lanka
|Colombo
|Saturday, October 18
|New Zealand vs Pakistan
|Colombo
|Sunday, October 19
|India vs England
|Indore
|Monday, October 20
|Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh
|Colombo
|Tuesday, October 21
|South Africa vs Pakistan
|Colombo
|Wednesday, October 22
|Australia vs England
|Indore
|Thursday, October 23
|India vs New Zealand
|Guwahati
|Friday, October 24
|Pakistan vs Sri Lanka
|Colombo
|Saturday, October 25
|Australia v Sri Lanka
|Indore
|Sunday, October 26
|England vs New Zealand
|Guwahati
|Sunday, October 26
|India vs Bangladesh
|Bengaluru
|Wednesday, October 29
|Semifinal 1 (TBA)
|Guwahati/Colombo
|Thursday, October 30
|Semifinal 2 (TBA)
|Bengaluru
|Sunday, 2 November
|Final (TBA)
|Colombo/Bengaluru
Also Read: 'Destroyed 7 Careers After 2011' - MS Dhoni And BCCI Targeted by Yograj Singh Once Again, Ex-cricketer Makes Big Revelations
The final matchday of the tournament's league-stage would be a double header. On October 26, England will lock horns against New Zealand at Guwahati. On the other hand, India will face off against Bangladesh at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.
Guwahati and Bengaluru have been determined as the hosts for the playoffs, with Colombo serving as the neutral venue for semifinal one and the summit clash.
India were deemed as the hosts for the upcoming ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025, and most of the participating teams would be visiting the nation. However, Pakistan would not be visiting India and will be staying in Colombo instead. Previously, Team India did not travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy due to enhanced diplomatic tensions.
Also Read: Shubman Gill Highlights Key Factors Influencing Jasprit Bumrah’s Workload During England Tests
That is when the ICC intervened to resolve the matter, and a mutual agreement was put in place between the BCCI and PCB before the Champions Trophy 2025. As a result, the Indian -Pakistan matches will take place in neutral venues when one of the nations would serve as the tournament's hosts.
Published 16 June 2025 at 15:27 IST