  • ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Fixtures Unveiled: Epic India-Pakistan Clash In Colombo, Guwahati & Bengaluru To Host Playoff Match-Ups

Updated 16 June 2025 at 16:21 IST

The ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 begins on Sept 30 in Bengaluru with India vs Sri Lanka. The India-Pakistan clash is set for Oct 5 in Colombo, a neutral venue chosen amid diplomatic turbulence.

Reported by: Pavitra Shome
Harmanpreet Kaur
India Women captain Harmanpreet Kaur plays a shot during the 2nd ODI against South Africa Women, at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru | Image: ANI

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: The International Cricket Council has announced the schedule for the upcoming Women's World Cup 2025, which is set to take place in India. The tournament will be played across various venues of India, while Colombo would serve as the neutral zones for Pakistan.

Four Cities Across India To Host ICC Women's World Cup 2025, Dates And Matches Announced

A total of five cities across India have been elected as the hosts for the upcoming ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, which is set to begin from September 30, 2025. India Women and Sri Lanka Women will be a p-art of the tournament opener match in Bengaluru.

Apart from the Garden City, Indore, Guwahati and Vizag have been named as the other host cities for the coveted tournament. The high-octane India vs Pakistan clash will take place in a neutral zone, with Colombo being decided as the venue.

Check Out The Entire Schedule For The ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Below:

Day/DateMatchVenue
Tuesday, September 30India vs Sri LankaBengaluru
Wednesday, October 1Australia vs New ZealandIndore
Thursday, October 2Bangladesh vs PakistanColombo
Friday, October 3England vs South AfricaBengaluru
Saturday, October 4Australia vs Sri LankaColombo
Sunday, October 5India vs PakistanColombo
Monday, October 6New Zealand vs South AfricaIndore
Tuesday, October 7England vs BangladeshGuwahati
Wednesday, October 8Australia vs PakistanColombo
Thursday, October 9India vs South AfricaVizag
Friday, October 10New Zealand vs BangladeshVizag
Saturday, October 11England vs Sri LankaGuwahati
Sunday, October 12India vs AustraliaVizag
Monday, October 13South Africa vs BangladeshVizag
Tuesday, October 14New Zealand vs Sri LankaColombo
Wednesday, October 15England vs PakistanColombo
Thursday, October 16Australia vs BangladeshVizag
Friday, October 17South Africa vs Sri LankaColombo
Saturday, October 18New Zealand vs PakistanColombo
Sunday, October 19India vs EnglandIndore
Monday, October 20Sri Lanka vs BangladeshColombo
Tuesday, October 21South Africa vs PakistanColombo
Wednesday, October 22Australia vs EnglandIndore
Thursday, October 23India vs New ZealandGuwahati
Friday, October 24Pakistan vs Sri LankaColombo
Saturday, October 25Australia v Sri LankaIndore
Sunday, October 26England vs New ZealandGuwahati
Sunday, October 26India vs BangladeshBengaluru
Wednesday, October 29Semifinal 1 (TBA)Guwahati/Colombo
Thursday, October 30Semifinal 2 (TBA)Bengaluru
Sunday, 2 NovemberFinal (TBA)Colombo/Bengaluru

The final matchday of the tournament's league-stage would be a double header. On October 26, England will lock horns against New Zealand at Guwahati. On the other hand, India will face off against Bangladesh at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.  

Guwahati and Bengaluru have been determined as the hosts for the playoffs, with Colombo serving as the neutral venue for semifinal one and the summit clash.

Why Is Pakistan Not Traveling To India?

India were deemed as the hosts for the upcoming ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025, and most of the participating teams would be visiting the nation. However, Pakistan would not be visiting India and will be staying in Colombo instead. Previously, Team India did not travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy due to enhanced diplomatic tensions.

That is when the ICC intervened to resolve the matter, and a mutual agreement was put in place between the BCCI and PCB before the Champions Trophy 2025. As a result, the Indian -Pakistan matches will take place in neutral venues when one of the nations would serve as the tournament's hosts.

Published 16 June 2025 at 15:27 IST