ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Fixtures Unveiled: Epic India-Pakistan Clash In Colombo, Guwahati & Bengaluru To Host Playoff Match-Ups

India Women captain Harmanpreet Kaur plays a shot during the 2nd ODI against South Africa Women, at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru | Image: ANI

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: The International Cricket Council has announced the schedule for the upcoming Women's World Cup 2025, which is set to take place in India. The tournament will be played across various venues of India, while Colombo would serve as the neutral zones for Pakistan.

Four Cities Across India To Host ICC Women's World Cup 2025, Dates And Matches Announced

A total of five cities across India have been elected as the hosts for the upcoming ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, which is set to begin from September 30, 2025. India Women and Sri Lanka Women will be a p-art of the tournament opener match in Bengaluru.

Apart from the Garden City, Indore, Guwahati and Vizag have been named as the other host cities for the coveted tournament. The high-octane India vs Pakistan clash will take place in a neutral zone, with Colombo being decided as the venue.

Check Out The Entire Schedule For The ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Below:

Day/Date Match Venue Tuesday, September 30 India vs Sri Lanka Bengaluru Wednesday, October 1 Australia vs New Zealand Indore Thursday, October 2 Bangladesh vs Pakistan Colombo Friday, October 3 England vs South Africa Bengaluru Saturday, October 4 Australia vs Sri Lanka Colombo Sunday, October 5 India vs Pakistan Colombo Monday, October 6 New Zealand vs South Africa Indore Tuesday, October 7 England vs Bangladesh Guwahati Wednesday, October 8 Australia vs Pakistan Colombo Thursday, October 9 India vs South Africa Vizag Friday, October 10 New Zealand vs Bangladesh Vizag Saturday, October 11 England vs Sri Lanka Guwahati Sunday, October 12 India vs Australia Vizag Monday, October 13 South Africa vs Bangladesh Vizag Tuesday, October 14 New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Colombo Wednesday, October 15 England vs Pakistan Colombo Thursday, October 16 Australia vs Bangladesh Vizag Friday, October 17 South Africa vs Sri Lanka Colombo Saturday, October 18 New Zealand vs Pakistan Colombo Sunday, October 19 India vs England Indore Monday, October 20 Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Colombo Tuesday, October 21 South Africa vs Pakistan Colombo Wednesday, October 22 Australia vs England Indore Thursday, October 23 India vs New Zealand Guwahati Friday, October 24 Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Colombo Saturday, October 25 Australia v Sri Lanka Indore Sunday, October 26 England vs New Zealand Guwahati Sunday, October 26 India vs Bangladesh Bengaluru Wednesday, October 29 Semifinal 1 (TBA) Guwahati/Colombo Thursday, October 30 Semifinal 2 (TBA) Bengaluru Sunday, 2 November Final (TBA) Colombo/Bengaluru

The final matchday of the tournament's league-stage would be a double header. On October 26, England will lock horns against New Zealand at Guwahati. On the other hand, India will face off against Bangladesh at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Guwahati and Bengaluru have been determined as the hosts for the playoffs, with Colombo serving as the neutral venue for semifinal one and the summit clash.

Why Is Pakistan Not Traveling To India?

India were deemed as the hosts for the upcoming ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025, and most of the participating teams would be visiting the nation. However, Pakistan would not be visiting India and will be staying in Colombo instead. Previously, Team India did not travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy due to enhanced diplomatic tensions.