'Creating Different Situations': Rahul Dravid's Message to Vaibhav Suryavanshi's Coaches is Pure Gold

Vaibhav Suryavanshi is on the fast lane and is quickly climbing up the ladder in world cricket. After his exploits in the IPL, he has recently done well in Australia as well and now there are talks of him doing the rounds in the circuit about the possibility of fast-tracking him into the national side. While that still remains far-fetched at the moment, former India coach Rahul Dravid, who has seen the young sensation from close quarters at the Rajasthan Royals, gave a suggestion for all of them who are coaching him.

Dravid's advise was that he does not need a lot of advise, instead he should be given tricky situations in the nets.

‘Creating different situations’

"Creating certain set of difficulties in the nets, or creating different situations, which then allow him. Or feeding him stuff that he might not be strong at. And then allowing him to discover how he does it, finds his own unique way of doing it. That would be a good way to go about it. It's a process of self-discovery. And don’t get in the process," Dravid said on Breakfast With Champions.

Advertisement

Suryavanshi, The Future of Indian Cricket

He is not just a teenager, he is merely 14 years old.

Advertisement