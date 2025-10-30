Updated 30 October 2025 at 14:41 IST
'Creating Different Situations': Rahul Dravid's Message to Vaibhav Suryavanshi's Coaches is Pure Gold
Rahul Dravid has seen Vaibhav Suryavanshi from close quarters and hence has given a golden tip to all his coaches.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
Show Quick Read
Vaibhav Suryavanshi is on the fast lane and is quickly climbing up the ladder in world cricket. After his exploits in the IPL, he has recently done well in Australia as well and now there are talks of him doing the rounds in the circuit about the possibility of fast-tracking him into the national side. While that still remains far-fetched at the moment, former India coach Rahul Dravid, who has seen the young sensation from close quarters at the Rajasthan Royals, gave a suggestion for all of them who are coaching him.
Dravid's advise was that he does not need a lot of advise, instead he should be given tricky situations in the nets.
‘Creating different situations’
"Creating certain set of difficulties in the nets, or creating different situations, which then allow him. Or feeding him stuff that he might not be strong at. And then allowing him to discover how he does it, finds his own unique way of doing it. That would be a good way to go about it. It's a process of self-discovery. And don’t get in the process," Dravid said on Breakfast With Champions.
Advertisement
Suryavanshi, The Future of Indian Cricket
He is not just a teenager, he is merely 14 years old.
Advertisement
And at this age, he already has an IPL century to boast off. With age on his side, he seems to have a promising future. Most reckon he is the next big thing in Indian cricket. His style of play has received a lot of attention and that should motivate him to keep working hard. Suryavanshi was recently appointed as the vice-captain of the Bihar side in the Ranji trophy.
Published By : Ankit Banerjee
Published On: 30 October 2025 at 14:31 IST