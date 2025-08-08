Cricket Australia Finalise Devastating Opening Batters In Lead-Up To ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026

Australia's Mitchell Marsh in action during the match against Afghanistan in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai | Image: ANI

Mitchell Marsh, the skipper for Australia in T20Is, has revealed that he and the swashbuckling Travis Head would be the regular openers in the limited-overs format.

The Australian skipper has expressed that they have fostered a solid relationship over the years they have played together.

With the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 approaching, the Marsh-Head duo could provide the explosiveness they would need to make a chase for the title.

Mitchell Marsh Confirms Himself And Travis Head As T20I Openers For Cricket Australia

Cricket Australia has begun its preparations for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 and has seemingly checked off its boxes with a whitewash win over the West Indies. The Mitchell Marsh-led side gained huge wins over the Caribbean men in their backyard.

With the ICC Men's T20 World Cup happening in early 2026, Australia has begun its preparation for the mega T20 spectacle, which will take place in India and Sri Lanka.

Mitchell Marsh has revealed that Cricket Australia would have him and Travis Head as the team's top two batters as they lead into the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026.

"It'll be myself and Heady [Travis Head] up the top for the foreseeable future.

"Obviously, we've played a lot together, (we've) got a great relationship, so (we'll) start there," Marsh told reporters as quoted by the ICC.

How Good Has The Mitchell Marsh-Travis Head Duo Been?

Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head have been a solid ODI pairing as they have picked up 504 runs in 14 innings. They have a stunning 38.76 average. The duo has secured a hundred-run stand and three 50-run stands as well.

While both of them are yet to feature as a pair in T20Is, their number from ODIs are enough to back them up as concrete openers for Cricket Australia.

The likes of Travis Head and some more faces would be back in action at white-ball cricket. After the 5-0 whitewash win over West Indies, Mitchell Marsh's men would be in action against South Africa in a three-match T20I series.