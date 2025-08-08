Suryakumar Yadav Undergoes Intense Training At BCCI CoE, India T20I Skipper Gears Up For Asia Cup 2025 | WATCH

Suryakumar Yadav, the T20I skipper for Team India, has begun training for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 in September. The Indian cricketer was seen hitting some impressive shots while facing some throwdowns in the nets.

The Indian T20I skipper has been at the BCCI Centre of Excellence to prepare himself for action. Suryakumar Yadav has featured in limited-overs cricket, primarily in the T20 format.

Team India will begin white-ball action soon, and captain Suryakumar Yadav is preparing himself to be ready for the challenge.

Suryakumar Yadav In Action At The Training Nets Ahead Of Asia Cup 2025

With the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy now concluded, Team India's focus shifts to the Asia Cup 2025. Indian cricketers have been working hard to attain full fitness and be a part of the squad for the ACC tournament happening in September 2025.

It would be an uphill battle for Team India as they would feature in a major T20 tournament for the first time since Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's retirements.

With the Asia Cup fast approaching, players have begun the grind, and Team India's Suryakumar Yadav has begun sharpening his skills. In a video shared on Instagram, the cricketer could be seen training at the gym at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

The Indian T20I skipper was also seen padded up and facing some Throwdowns in the nets. Suryakumar Yadav looked in good shape after engaging in cricketing action for the first time since he underwent surgery for a sports hernia in Munich, Germany.

It Would Be An Eventful Outing For Team India In T20Is

Team India's T20I campaign begins with the Asia Cup 2025, where they will face the UAE, Pakistan and Oman in the group stage in September.

The Suryakumar Yadav-led side would then shift their attention to an away white-ball tour, where Team India would face Australia in a five-match T20I series.

A five-match T20I series between Team India and Cricket South Africa will also take place towards the end of the year 2025.

2026 will be significant for the Indian cricket team as they commence their year with a T20I series against New Zealand at home.

Team India will then defend the championship title during the T20 World Cup 2026.