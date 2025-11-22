'Stay In The Commentary Box': Matthew Hayden And Stuart Broad's Cheeky Banter Over Joe Root's Dismissal In Ashes Opener Goes Viral

Australia and England have given it their all in the opening Test match of the 2025-26 edition of The Ashes. Despite conditions favouring the batsmen, the bowlers from both ends, especially the pacers, put on a show and created a lot of problems for the oppositions.

The Australian bowling did look a bit depleted without Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood, but Mitchell Starc picked up 10 wickets in the game and pushed England on the backfoot. Australia are currently at the top of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2027 points table and they are yet to lose a Test match in the ongoing cycle.

Matthew Hayden And Stuart Broad's Banter Goes Viral

An Ashes Test match and series does come with a lot of pressure and the players on both sides are well familiar with this. Neither Australia nor England like to give each other even an inch in this high-profile Test series. As far as their former Test players turned commentators are concerned, even they contribute to it with their fair share of verbal volleys and expert analysis.

A hilarious video of Matthew Hayden and Stuart Broad is now going viral on social media. The video showcases Stuart Broad being a bit disappointed with Joe Root's flop show in the ongoing Ashes, whereas Matthew Hayden didn't mince words as he asked Stuart Broad to stay in the commentary box, all in good humour. There are a lot of eyeballs on Joe Root the batter, but he has failed to get going so far in this series.

Joe Root, irrespective of his stature and the form that he is in, continues to fight his demons 'Down Under'. There have been a lot of talks about Root not having a Test century in Australia and he will like to change it as soon as possible.

Bowlers Dominate Day 1 Of Perth Test