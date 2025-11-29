Cricket Australia Seeks Explanation From Batter Usman Khawaja Over His Remarks On The Perth Pitch

Cricket Australia is seeking an explanation from opener Usman Khawaja over his brash comments about the pitch of the Perth Stadium that was utilised for the first Ashes Test. The Aussie opener was not kind while speaking out about it, and CA wants to have demanded a response over his remarks.

Usman Khawaja's remarks come after the International Cricket Council (ICC) had officially rated the Perth Test wicket as 'very good'. It was indeed surprising among fans as well after what had transpired during the series opener Ashes Test match between Australia and England.

CA Seen Answers Over Usman Khawaja's Comments On Perth Pitch

At the Ashes Perth Test between Australia and England, a total of nineteen wickets fell on the first day, and the batters predominantly struggled to bat on the surface. The bowlers received full assistance, but it took a toll on the batters as the first Test match wrapped up in just two days.

Usman Khawaja was critical of the Perth Test wicket as he claimed the tracks were "A piece of s***."

"Nineteen wickets on the first day, and about 20 people got hit. That's a great wicket, that seems real fair.

"Day-one wicket at Perth is a piece of shit, I'm happy to say that. Has been last year, it was this year," Khawaja said at a charity event.

According to SEN Cricket, Cricket Australia officials haven't taken Usman Khawaja's remarks too kindly and were disappointed. They intend to speak with the Aussie opener ahead of the second Ashes Test.

Australia Name Unchanged Side For Second Ashes Test vs ENG

Ahead of the second Ashes Test match, Cricket Australia has unveiled the 14-member squad for the second red-ball fixture. The Aussie side remains unchanged, and Steve Smith will continue to be at the helm.

Pat Cummins, Australia's regular skipper, has been put on ice and given an extra two weeks to recuperate and return in top gear. The 32-year-old suffered lumbar back stress and will be with the squad in Brisbane.

Usman Khawaja, who had back spasms in the Perth Test, is also named in the team. The back issue restricted him from batting in the Ashes series opener.