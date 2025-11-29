'Bhaiya So Kar Uth ke Aaaya Hoon': Rishabh Pant Gives Hilarious Reaction To Photographer During Team India's Shoot Ahead Of IND vs SA | WATCH

IND vs SA, 1st ODI: KL Rahul-led India are all set to host South Africa in a three-match ODI series that starts on November 30, 2025. After a 2-0 debacle in the Test matches, the Indian team will want to get the better of the Proteas in the ODI series. As compared to the Test matches, India have been better in white-ball games and South Africa will be wary of India's prowess.

India will be without the services of their regular captain Shubman Gill and their vice-captain Shreyas Iyer. Both Shubman and Shreyas are recovering from their respective injuries and the Indian team will be led by KL Rahul and his deputy Rishabh Pant in the upcoming three-match ODI series.

Rishabh Pant Gives Hilarious Reaction During Team India's Photoshoot

It has been 448 days since Rishabh Pant represented Team India in the One Day International (ODI) format. Pant had last played an ODI for India on August 7, 2025, when India had toured Sri Lanka. Since then, Pant has found himself on the sidelines of the white-ball teams and has continued to play only the Test format.

Rishabh Pant will want to make the most of his chances when he takes the field for India in the three-match ODI series. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently shared a Behind The Scenes (BTS) video of Team India's official photoshoot from the series. The video showcases a funny moment where the photographer asks Rishabh Pant a set of expressions and he replies with a quirky remark, "arrey bhaiya, so kar uth ke aaya hoon."

Watch The Video Here

Dissecting Rishabh Pant's ODI Numbers

As far as Rishabh Pant's white-ball career goes, it is nothing but a big curiosity. Pant, who likes to attack the bowlers from the word go, despite the game situation, hasn't been quite able to replicate his impeccable form in the ODIs as compared to Test cricket.