Mumbai Indians And Royal Challengers Bengaluru To Kickstart WPL 2026, Here's The Complete Schedule Of The Tournament

Women's cricket continues to touch new highs every day and India's current ODI World Cup win is a testament to the fact. Just like the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Women's Premier League (WPL) has helped budding women cricketers of the country to fine-tune their skills at the highest level. The schedule for the 2025 edition of the Women's Premier League has been announced and the first match of the season will be played between the Mumbai Indians and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

The tournament will last for 28 days and will be played across two venues, the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai and the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara. The 2026 edition of the Women's Premier League will be played in the January-February window and it will not clash with major international fixtures.

Here's The Complete Women’s Premier League 2026 Schedule

January 9: MI vs RCB at the DY Patil Stadium

January 10: UPW vs GG at the DY Patil Stadium

January 10: MI vs DC at the DY Patil Stadium

January 11: DC vs GG at the DY Patil Stadium

January 12: RCB vs UPW at the DY Patil Stadium

January 13: MI vs GG at the DY Patil Stadium

January 14: UPW vs DC at the DY Patil Stadium

January 15: MI vs UP at the DY Patil Stadium

January 16: RCB vs GG at the DY Patil Stadium

January 17: UPW vs MI at the DY Patil Stadium

January 17: DC vs RCB at the DY Patil Stadium

January 19: GG vs RCB at the Kotambi Stadium

January 20: DC vs MI at the Kotambi Stadium

January 22: GG vs UP at the Kotambi Stadium

January 24: RCB vs DC at the Kotambi Stadium

January 26: RCB vs MI at the Kotambi Stadium

January 27: GG vs DC at the Kotambi Stadium

January 29: UPW vs RCB at the Kotambi Stadium

January 30: GG vs MI at the Kotambi Stadium

February 1: DC vs UP at the Kotambi Stadium

February 3: Eliminator at the Kotambi Stadium

February 5: Final at the Kotambi Stadium

Mumbai Indians Eye Their Third Title