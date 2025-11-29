Updated 29 November 2025 at 13:13 IST
Mumbai Indians And Royal Challengers Bengaluru To Kickstart WPL 2026, Here's The Complete Schedule Of The Tournament
Mumbai Indians are the defending champions of the 2026 edition of the Women's Premier League. Mumbai has won two WPL titles so far in the tournament's history
Women's cricket continues to touch new highs every day and India's current ODI World Cup win is a testament to the fact. Just like the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Women's Premier League (WPL) has helped budding women cricketers of the country to fine-tune their skills at the highest level. The schedule for the 2025 edition of the Women's Premier League has been announced and the first match of the season will be played between the Mumbai Indians and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
The tournament will last for 28 days and will be played across two venues, the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai and the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara. The 2026 edition of the Women's Premier League will be played in the January-February window and it will not clash with major international fixtures.
Here's The Complete Women’s Premier League 2026 Schedule
- January 9: MI vs RCB at the DY Patil Stadium
- January 10: UPW vs GG at the DY Patil Stadium
- January 10: MI vs DC at the DY Patil Stadium
- January 11: DC vs GG at the DY Patil Stadium
- January 12: RCB vs UPW at the DY Patil Stadium
- January 13: MI vs GG at the DY Patil Stadium
- January 14: UPW vs DC at the DY Patil Stadium
- January 15: MI vs UP at the DY Patil Stadium
- January 16: RCB vs GG at the DY Patil Stadium
- January 17: UPW vs MI at the DY Patil Stadium
- January 17: DC vs RCB at the DY Patil Stadium
- January 19: GG vs RCB at the Kotambi Stadium
- January 20: DC vs MI at the Kotambi Stadium
- January 22: GG vs UP at the Kotambi Stadium
- January 24: RCB vs DC at the Kotambi Stadium
- January 26: RCB vs MI at the Kotambi Stadium
- January 27: GG vs DC at the Kotambi Stadium
- January 29: UPW vs RCB at the Kotambi Stadium
- January 30: GG vs MI at the Kotambi Stadium
- February 1: DC vs UP at the Kotambi Stadium
- February 3: Eliminator at the Kotambi Stadium
- February 5: Final at the Kotambi Stadium
Mumbai Indians Eye Their Third Title
Harmanpreet Kaur's Mumbai Indians have undoubtedly been the best side in the Women's Premier League and they will eye their third title in four editions. The Delhi Capitals have unfortunately finished as runners-up in all three previous seasons and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, on the other hand, will be eyeing their second WPL title.
Published By : Jishu Bhattacharya
Published On: 29 November 2025 at 12:50 IST