Cricket Australia to Conduct ‘Forensic Review’ in Wake of T20 World Cup Humiliation

Cricket Australia is set to undertake a thorough investigation after the recent humiliation in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. The Australian cricket team was left red-faced, failing to qualify for the Super 8 stage.

It is a new low for Australian cricket as they were knocked out in the group stage for the first time since 2009.

Cricket Australia to Launch Review After T20 World Cup Debacle

The Australian cricket hierarchy would not take their recent humiliation very kindly after Australia were knocked out in the group stage of the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

As per cricket.com.au, selector Tony Dodemaide has confirmed that a full review of the team's shambolic T20 WC outing will be conducted. Once things have settled down, CA will undertake a review of what went wrong for them in the campaign.

"It's really disappointing the way the tournament has rolled out. But we will need some time, and take some time, once we finish our last commitment – it's important that we finish strongly on Friday against Oman – then we'll get back and analyse it fully," Dodemaide said on Wednesday.

One of Australia's primary dilemmas was the injury concern to most of its seasoned campaigners like Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Tim David. Even skipper Mitchell Marsh suffered a groin injury that cut short his campaign.

Australia Kicked Out Of T20 World Cup After Shambolic Defeats

Australia kicked off its T20 World Cup campaign in Sri Lanka and secured a victory in its first group-stage competition against Ireland. A 67-run victory helped them open their campaign with triumph.

But things went downhill after that, as Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka humbled Australia in the next two matches. ZIM defeated the Aussies by 23 runs, while the co-hosts clinched an eight-wicket victory, putting Australia in peril.

The defeats to IRE and SL effectively ended Australia's T20 World Cup campaign, even though they still have another match left in the group stage. They cannot catch up with the top two teams in the group standings even if they win their next match-up.