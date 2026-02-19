Netherlands Star Bas De Leede Demands Regular Exposure Against Top Teams To Build On Courageous T20 World Cup Display

Associate countries have hogged all the limelight in the T20 World Cup 2026. Spirited displays from lesser countries have been the main USP of this showpiece event as teams like the Netherlands, Zimbabwe and Italy have threatened to reduce the gap between them and top ranked teams.

Bas de Leede Demands More Games Against Top Teams

The likes of Ireland and the USA narrowly missed out on a place in the Super 8 stage, while the Netherlands almost staged an upset against India and Pakistan in this edition of the T20 World Cup. The Oranje came very close in both matches, and but in both games their inexperience proved to be the difference.

Against India, Aryan Dutt provided the initial jolt as he removed both openers and gave very little room for the batters in the power play. The Netherlands were hoping to restrict the Men In Blue to a low total, but a Shivam Dube blitz took the game away.

After the match, all-rounder Bas de Leede stressed the importance of playing more matches with top teams in a bid to reshape their performance. As quoted by ESPN Cricinfo, he said, "We've shown at what level Associate cricket is at the moment, we can only ask for more and more opportunities against the big teams, ultimately that's how we're going to improve as a collective," he said. "We've got nothing planned until June. The next series is for World Cup qualification. We'll have two weeks off and training starts again."

Advertisement

India To Start Their Super Eights Stage Against Proteas

The top eight team has been confirmed after Pakistan's win over Namibia. The first group of the Super Eights consists of India, Zimbabwe, West Indies and South Africa, while the 2nd Group includes Pakistan, Sri Lanka, England and New Zealand.

Advertisement