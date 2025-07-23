With Forecast of Rain Looming Large at Manchester; Will Weather Play in Mind of Shubman Gill, Gautam Gambhir During Old Trafford Test?

India vs England: With the series on the line, India take on England at Manchester's Old Trafford. England are in front in the five-match series following their win at Lord's. Now, it is all to play for when Shubman Gill and Co. take the field. But, unfortunately - eyes would be on the skies as there is forecast of the weather playing a part.

In fact, there is a high chance of rain on the opening day of the Test. Obviously, Gill and his men and billions back home would not want rain to play spoilsport, but again, with weather - it is not something that can be controlled.

Will rain be in the mind of Gill?

Without a doubt, he is human and of course, given the situation of the series - it will play in the back of his mind. He may keep denying it, but what would be interesting is to see if it will have a bearing in his decision-making. Also, plans would have to change, with the strip being under covers for the majority of the last week, it will be damp and that would assist the seamers.

Manchester Weather

In the lead up to the crucial Test, the city has already seen significant downpour. On the first day of the Test, there is a high-possibility of rain and it will remain overcast throughout the day. To be precise, there is a 65 per cent chance of rain. We could have less overs on Day 1.