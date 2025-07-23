Virat Kohli's Ex-Teammate AB De Villiers Takes Stunning Catch To Send Yusuf Pathan Packing During WCL 2025 | WATCH VIDEO

WCL 2025: Former South African cricketer AB de Villiers had a match to remember against India Champions on Tuesday during the World Championship of Legends game. With the bat, de Villiers hit a blazing 63 off 30 balls. His innings was laced with four sixes and three fours. It was his maverick knock that helped South Africa Champions post a mammoth 208 for six.

But it was his unbelievable catch that drew all the attention. To maintain such levels of fitness even after retiring is surreal. Yusuf Pathan went for a big hit towards the long-on on a full delivery from spinner Imran Tahir. De Villiers, who was at long-on had to cover ground and then slide. Thanks to the slide, he grabbed the ball. But he knew he was losing control of it and sensing that he threw the ball towards Sarel Erwee, who eventually completed the tag-team catch.

WATCH VIDEO

That catch stunned everyone present at the venue. Even De Villiers' own teammates were in a state of utter belief.

India Humiliated

It was a loss to forget for the India Champions as their South African counterparts beat them by 88 runs (via DLS method). For India, Stuart Binny with 37 off 39 balls was the top run-getter as they were bundled out for 111. The win takes South Africa to the top of the table with two wins in two games.