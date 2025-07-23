Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Cricket /
  • Virat Kohli's Ex-Teammate AB De Villiers Takes Stunning Catch To Send Yusuf Pathan Packing During WCL 2025 | WATCH VIDEO

Updated 23 July 2025 at 11:06 IST

Virat Kohli's Ex-Teammate AB De Villiers Takes Stunning Catch To Send Yusuf Pathan Packing During WCL 2025 | WATCH VIDEO

WCL 2025: AB de Villiers turned back the clock on Tuesday as he mauled India Champions not just with his batting, but also with his brilliance on-the-field.

Reported by: Ankit Banerjee
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
AB De Villiers catch
AB De Villiers catch | Image: @FanCode

WCL 2025: Former South African cricketer AB de Villiers had a match to remember against India Champions on Tuesday during the World Championship of Legends game. With the bat, de Villiers hit a blazing 63 off 30 balls. His innings was laced with four sixes and three fours. It was his maverick knock that helped South Africa Champions post a mammoth 208 for six. 

ALSO READ: Did Sudarshan Offend Gill Ahead of 4th Test by Refusing His Offer?

But it was his unbelievable catch that drew all the attention. To maintain such levels of fitness even after retiring is surreal. Yusuf Pathan went for a big hit towards the long-on on a full delivery from spinner Imran Tahir. De Villiers, who was at long-on had to cover ground and then slide. Thanks to the slide, he grabbed the ball. But he knew he was losing control of it and sensing that he threw the ball towards Sarel Erwee, who eventually completed the tag-team catch. 

WATCH VIDEO

That catch stunned everyone present at the venue. Even De Villiers' own teammates were in a state of utter belief. 

ALSO READ: Will Weather Play in Mind of Gill, Gambhir During Old Trafford Test?

India Humiliated

It was a loss to forget for the India Champions as their South African counterparts beat them by 88 runs (via DLS method). For India, Stuart Binny with 37 off 39 balls was the top run-getter as they were bundled out for 111. The win takes South Africa to the top of the table with two wins in two games. 

India, on the other hand, are languishing at the last spot in the leader's race after a game. India take on Australia in the their next clash which is on July 26. India would like to win that and get their campaign on track. 

Published 23 July 2025 at 11:00 IST