'Cricket Is Everyone's Game': India Captain Harmanpreet Kaur Delivers Powerful Message With Women's World Cup Trophy

Women's World Cup 2025: India clinched a commanding 52-run win over South Africa in the summit clash at the Women's World Cup 2025, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, on Sunday, November 2.

Shafali Verma was named the 'Player of the Match' following her all-round performance. Shafali played an 87-run knock from 78 balls at a strike rate of 111.54. She hammered seven fours and two sixes during her time on the crease. In the second inning, the 21-year-old picked up two wickets in her seven-over spell.

On the other hand, Deepti Sharma was named the 'Player of the Tournament' following a stupendous performance throughout the tournament. Deepti was the highest wicket-taker in the Women's World Cup 2025 with 22 scalps from nine matches at a bowling average of 20.41.

India Win Maiden Women's World Cup Title After Heartbreaks In 2005 and 2017

The Women in Blue showcased a team performance throughout the tournament. Even though they have made mistakes in the marquee event, they made a solid comeback and clinched their maiden title.

After heartbreaks in 2005 and 2017, the Indian Women's Cricket Team finally got the chance to hold the silverware. Earlier in 2005 and 2017, India qualified for the Women's World Cup finals but had to finish the tournament as runners-up both times. However, this time the scenario was different after the Women in Blue clinched a dominating win over South Africa in the final match at the DY Patil Stadium.

Harmanpreet Kaur Sends Powerful Message Following Women's World Cup Win

Following the win, Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur took to her official Instagram handle to deliver a strong message to society. On November 3, a day after the World Cup win, Harmanpreet took part in the trend of waking up with the silverware. In the picture, the 36-year-old wore a T-shirt bearing a resounding message: “Cricket is everyone’s game.”

"Some dreams are shared by a billion people. That’s why cricket is everyone’s game," Harmanpreet Kaur wrote while sharing the photo.