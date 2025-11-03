Harmanpreet Kaur's Team Will Not Get Victory Parade After Winning Maiden Women's World Cup Like Rohit Sharma's T20 Side: 'Nothing Like...'

ODI Women's World Cup: Not many can forget how the entire city of Mumbai were on the streets on a rainy day to celebrate India's T20 World Cup win. There was a victory parade and it was a spectacle to be honest. Now, the question is - will Harmanpreet Kaur and her team not get that kind of treatment? Will there not be a victory parade for the women in blue after their maiden ODI WC win?

No Victory Parade For Women in Blue?

A report on IANS claims that there is nothing planned as of now. This was confirmed by BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia. He revealed that he would be going to Dubai where the Asia Cup trophy would be discussed in front of the ICC.

“I’m leaving for Dubai to attend the ICC meeting. Several officials are heading there as well, so once we return, we will plan accordingly. We will take up the Asia Cup trophy matter with the ICC and hopefully get our trophy back with the respect and honour it deserves,” he added.

Advertisement

But multiple reports claim that PM Narendra Modi, who praised the eves on their achievement - would be meeting the entire team on November 5.

Advertisement

Deepti, Shafali Star