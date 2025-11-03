Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
  • News /
  • Cricket /
  • Harmanpreet Kaur's Team Will Not Get Victory Parade After Winning Maiden Women's World Cup Like Rohit Sharma's T20 Side: 'Nothing Like...'

Updated 3 November 2025 at 14:51 IST

Harmanpreet Kaur's Team Will Not Get Victory Parade After Winning Maiden Women's World Cup Like Rohit Sharma's T20 Side: 'Nothing Like...'

ODI Women's World Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur and her team created history by clinching their maiden WC title. But what about the victory parade like Rohit Sharma's men got after their T20 WC triumph.

Ankit Banerjee
Follow : Google News Icon  
Harmanpreet Kaur
Harmanpreet Kaur | Image: BCCI
ai-icon

Show Quick Read

dropdown-arrow
Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed

ODI Women's World Cup: Not many can forget how the entire city of Mumbai were on the streets on a rainy day to celebrate India's T20 World Cup win. There was a victory parade and it was a spectacle to be honest. Now, the question is - will Harmanpreet Kaur and her team not get that kind of treatment? Will there not be a victory parade for the women in blue after their maiden ODI WC win? 

ALSO READ: WATCH: Jay Shah's Gesture When Harman Tries to Touch His Feet Goes Viral

No Victory Parade For Women in Blue? 

A report on IANS claims that there is nothing planned as of now. This was confirmed by BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia. He revealed that he would be going to Dubai where the Asia Cup trophy would be discussed in front of the ICC. 

“I’m leaving for Dubai to attend the ICC meeting. Several officials are heading there as well, so once we return, we will plan accordingly. We will take up the Asia Cup trophy matter with the ICC and hopefully get our trophy back with the respect and honour it deserves,” he added.

Advertisement

But multiple reports claim that PM Narendra Modi, who praised the eves on their achievement - would be meeting the entire team on November 5. 

ALSO READ: Harman's Team to Meet PM Modi on November 5 After WC Win: REPORT

Advertisement

Deepti, Shafali Star

Deepti Sharma topped a great all-round performance with a fifty and five-wicket haul as India won the title. Deepti was not the only star as Shafali Verma too chipped in with the bat and the ball. After scoring 87 off 78 balls to set up the Indian innings, she also picked up two crucial wickets to dent South Africa's chase in the middle overs. 

Published By : Ankit Banerjee

Published On: 3 November 2025 at 14:40 IST