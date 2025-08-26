Cricket Legend Sachin Tendulkar Endorses For Big Change Amid Technological Limitations In DRS: 'No Option To Go Back...'

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar advocated for the International Cricket Council (ICC) to bring a big change in cricket rules amid technological limitations in DRS (Decision Review System).

Sachin Tendulkar retired from international cricket on November 16, 2013. After 12 years of retirement, Tendulkar asked for a big change in cricket.

Sachin Tendulkar Wants Big Change In Cricket

During a question-answer session on Reddit, Sachin Tendulkar asked the ICC to change the DRS rule on the umpire's call. He added that the players take DRS only when they are unhappy with the on-field umpire's decision.

However, Tendulkar also accepted that umpires, too, have bad patches like the players.

“I would change the DRS rule on Umpire’s Call. Players have chosen to go upstairs because they were unhappy with the on-field Umpire’s Call. Hence, there should be no option to go back to that call. Just like how players have bad patches, umpires too have bad patches. Technology even when inaccurate will be consistently inaccurate,” Sachin Tendulkar wrote on Reddit.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Cheteshwar Pujara After His Retirement

Sachin Tendulkar's Stats In International Cricket

Sachin Tendulkar is considered the greatest player to grace the sport. Tendulkar made his Test debut in 1989 against Pakistan. The 52-year-old played 200 Tests and 329 innings, scoring 15921 runs at an average of 53.78. He hammered 51 centuries and 68 fifties in red-ball cricket for India.

The legendary cricketer played his maiden ODI match also against Pakistan in 1989. He played 463 ODIs and 452 innings, amassing 18426 runs at an average of 44.83, and a strike rate of 86.23. He scored 49 ODI centuries and 96 half-centuries in the 50-over format for the Men in Blue.

Not just with the bat, but Sachin Tendulkar also caught the spotlight with the ball. He picked up 154 wickets in ODIs from 270 innings. Meanwhile, the 52-year-old bagged 46 wickets in the Tests.