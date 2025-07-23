Cricket Legends Farokh Engineer And Clive Lloyd Honored With Stands Named After Them at Old Trafford Ahead Of Manchester Test | WATCH

Farokh Engineer and Clive Lloyd unveiled stands named after them at Old Trafford Stadium | Image: Lancashire Cricket

England vs India: Former India wicketkeeper Farokh Engineer and West Indies skipper Clive Lloyd were honoured by the Lancashire County Cricket Club by naming stands after them at Old Trafford Stadium.

Ahead of the Manchester Test between England and India, Farokh Engineer and Clive Lloyd unveiled stands named after them at Old Trafford Stadium on Wednesday, July 23rd.

The two cricket icons also rang the bell before the start of the fourth Test match of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy in Manchester.

Farokh Engineer and Clive Lloyd's Stats With Lancashire County Cricket Club

Both Farokh Engineer and Clive Lloyd played for Lancashire and had illustrious careers in county cricket.

India's Engineer joined Lancashire County Cricket Club in 1968, and played 175 matches, scoring 5942 runs and taking 429 catches and 35 stumpings. The former wicketkeeper-batter's time at Lancashire came to an end in 1976. Engineer also helped Lancashire County Cricket Club end their 15-year trophy drought by helping his team win the Gillette Cup four times in a row.

On the other hand, Clive Lloyd played for Lancashire County Cricket Club for two decades.

Farokh Engineer made his Test debut for India in 1961 against England. Following that, the 87-year-old played 46 Tests and 87 innings, scoring 2611 runs at an average of 31.08.

In first-class cricket, Engineer played 335 matches and 510 innings, scoring 13436 runs at an average of 29.52.

Meanwhile, the two-time World Cup-winning captain made his Test debut for the West Indies in 1966 against India. Lloyd played 110 Test matches and 175 innings, scoring 7515 runs at an average of 46.67. He also picked up 10 wickets in red-ball cricket.

In the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, India are trailing by 2-1. The Shubman Gill-led side will be aiming to level the series and take revenge on the Three Lions.