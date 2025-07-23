Uncanny Similarities Between Anshul Kamboj And Anil Kumble! Team India Sensation Attains Unique Milestone In Manchester Test

England vs India: Shubman Gill-led Team India squared off against Ben Stokes' England in the fourth Test match of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester, from Wednesday, July 23rd.

Currently, India are trailing in the five-match series against England by 2-1. The Shubman Gill-led side will be aiming to take revenge on the Three Lions and level the series.

England had a stunning start to the series after clinching a five-wicket triumph over India at Headingley in Leeds. In the second match, Team India conquered Edgbaston and sealed a dominating 336-run victory over England. It was also India's first Test win in Birmingham in 39 years.

Meanwhile, the Three Lions took a lead in the series after a 22-run win over the visitors at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground in London.

Ahead of the fourth Test match of the series, Team India were hit by injury concerns. India pacers Arshdeep Singh and Akash Deep were ruled out of the Manchester Test after sustaining injuries. Meanwhile, all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy suffered an injury during a practice session and was ruled out of the fourth Test.

Team India Make Three Changes In Playing XI In Manchester Test

Following the injury crisis, Shubman Gill-led Team India were forced to make changes in the Playing Eleven.

Sai Sudharsan, Shardul Thakur, and Anshul Kamboj made a return to the Indian first eleven in the Manchester Test.

Earlier on Wednesday, July 23rd, Anshul Kamboj received his maiden Test cap from former India cricketer Deep Dasgupta at Emirates Old Trafford.

Here's The Uncanny Similarities Between Anil Kumble And Anshul Kamboj

Following that, Anshul Kamboj achieved an elusive feat as he became the second Indian player after Anil Kumble to make a Test debut in Manchester. Kumble played his maiden Test match in 1990 against England at the same ground where Kamboj made his debut.

Interestingly, both Anshul Kamboj and Anil Kumble have a ten-wicket haul in first-class cricket.