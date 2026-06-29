Cricket's Return To The Olympic Games Is A Landmark Moment: ICC Chairman Jay Shah

International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman Jay Shah called cricket's return to the Olympics at LA28 a landmark moment for the sport after the ICC and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) today confirmed the qualification pathway, which also includes the introduction of the inaugural ICC Olympics Qualifier.

Jay Shah said the confirmed qualification pathway gives member nations a clear route to the Games. He added that cricket's inclusion in the Olympics will inspire players and fans globally and mark a major opportunity to grow the game and reach new audiences worldwide.

"Cricket's return to the Olympic Games is a landmark moment for our sport and a powerful opportunity to showcase the very best of cricket to the world. The confirmation of this qualification pathway is an important step towards Los Angeles 2028 and gives Members across the world a clear and exciting route to the Olympic stage," Jay Shah said as quoted by ICC's media release.

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"The Olympic Games represent the pinnacle of multi-event sport, and cricket's inclusion at LA28 will inspire players and fans in every region. This is an historic moment, and one of great opportunity for our Members, as we continue to grow the game and take it to new audiences around the world," Jay Shah added.

Six teams will compete in both the men's and women's T20 cricket events at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, with Africa, Asia, Europe and Oceania all guaranteed representation.

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Five qualification spots in each event will be decided through a mix of ICC tournaments and T20I rankings based on the approved FTP structure. The final spot will be awarded through the inaugural ICC Olympics Qualifier, scheduled for 2027.

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Early qualification has already been confirmed through the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026, with Australia, Great Britain (via England), India and South Africa securing places as the highest-ranked eligible teams from their respective continents, with a limit of one team per region.

The West Indies are not eligible for Olympic participation as they do not represent a single IOC-recognised National Olympic Committee. However, if their men's or women's teams rank among the top eight unqualified sides by the end of 2026, a Caribbean Qualifier will be held to decide which nation from the region advances.

The USA, as hosts from the Americas, can qualify for both events if their teams rank inside the top 15 during the June-December 2026 qualification window. If they fail to meet this condition, their automatic spot will be reassigned to the next highest-ranked eligible team based on ICC rankings.

The remaining men's slots will be filled through ICC T20I rankings, with the top eligible teams from each continent qualifying as of 31 December 2026. The final places in both events will then be decided at the 2027 ICC Olympics Qualifier, which will feature eight teams per gender, with details of the venue and schedule to be announced later.

Qualified teams will each be allowed a 15-player squad. The competition will feature two groups of three teams, with each team playing the others in its group once, along with two additional matches against teams from the opposite group that finished in different positions.

The top two teams will compete for the gold and silver medals, while the third- and fourth-placed teams will play for bronze.

A total of 28 matches will be held across both the men's and women's tournaments, all taking place at a purpose-built cricket venue in Pomona.

Each International Federation is responsible for setting its own participation rules for the Olympic Games, including qualification criteria, in line with the Olympic Charter.

ICC Chief Executive Sanjog Gupta said cricket's return to the Olympics will showcase the sport on a global stage, helping it reach new audiences and grow in emerging markets while also engaging its large worldwide fan base. He added that the qualification system balances high competition standards with global representation, using existing ICC events along with a new Olympic qualifier, and thanked the IOC, LA28, and member boards for their support.

"Cricket's return to the Olympic Games gives the sport a unique showcase on global sport's grandest stage, supporting its introduction to new audiences and development in emerging markets, while providing the Olympic movement a gateway into the hearts and minds of more than two billion Cricket fans," Sanjog Gupta said.