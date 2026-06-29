Indian Women's Cricket Team Qualify For LA 2028 Olympics Despite T20 World Cup Setback

Despite their early exit from the Women’s T20 World Cup 2026, the Indian women’s cricket team has qualified for the Los Angeles Olympics 2028.

ALSO READ: IOC Approves Cricket Qualification System For LA Olympics 2028

India Women Seal Spot In LA 2028 Olympics

The Women in Blue endured a heartbreaking early exit from the Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 after finishing third in Group A. However, Harmanpreet Kaur and her team still have reason to celebrate.

On Monday, June 29, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board approved the qualification pathway for cricket at the Los Angeles Olympics 2028. The sport will return to the Games at LA28, marking its first appearance in 128 years since Paris 1900.

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India secured qualification as Asia’s highest‑placed eligible finisher at the ongoing Women’s T20 World Cup. Despite failing to reach the semi‑finals in 2026, Harmanpreet Kaur’s side finished ahead of all other Asian teams, clinching the continent’s sole automatic Olympic berth.

Apart from India, Australia, Great Britain, and South Africa have also qualified as the highest-placed teams from Africa, Asia, Europe, and Oceania.

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"The ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 has confirmed the first participants for LA28, with Australia, Great Britain (via England), India and South Africa qualifying as the highest-placed teams from Africa, Asia, Europe and Oceania," ICC stated.

The event will feature separate men’s and women’s T20 competitions, each comprising six teams. Every squad may include up to 15 players, with 90 athlete quota places allocated for both tournaments. In total, 28 matches will be contested across the two categories.