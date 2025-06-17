'Cricket Way Higher Than Anybody': R. Ashwin Takes Indirect Dig at Virat Kohli

India vs England: We are roughly three days away from the much-awaited Headingley Test and the buzz is palpable. Former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin was at his outspoken best as he claimed that no one is bigger than the game. He also said that the game does not need such people who think they are above the game. The question is and most reckon he could have been speaking about Virat Kohli. It cannot be confirmed.

'Don't need people to be above the game'

“Cricket is way higher than anybody that's played the game or will play the game. I think we don't need people to be above the game at all. Nobody that walks the park, is somebody that does good for the game. The game does good by them or bad by them at a certain stage,” said Ashwin on RevSportz.

For the unversed, Kohli recently called it a day from Test cricket. He is regarded as an ambassador of Test cricket. He featured in 123 Tests, amassing 9230 runs at an average 46.85. Kohli has hit 30 centuries as well. Experts and fans reckon Kohli still has a lot of cricket left in him given his fitness levels. It would be interesting to see if he reconsiders his decision.

Big Test For Shubman Gill

All the spotlight would be on Gill as he has been appointed the captain for the five-match Test series against England. It would be interesting to see how he copes up with the new role.