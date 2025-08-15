Cricketing Icons Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar & Rohit Sharma Celebrate 79th Independence Day With Patriotic Spirit

Independence Day 2025: The Republic of India celebrates its 79th Independence Day, commemorating the country's freedom from the colonial British rule for over 200 years. On the auspicious occasion, Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma expressed their thoughts on India's freedom struggle and also wished the nation.

The stalwarts of the Indian national cricket team have represented the country in cricket, a sport followed in almost every other household in the country. As the nation's icons, the cricketers have joined the patriotic fervour with the entire country of India.

Virat Kohli Shares Special Tribute To Indian Armed Forces On Independence Day 2025

Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma joined the cricket fraternity to express their thoughts on India's 79th Independence Day. The cricketers wished the nation with fervour and remembered the sacrifices the freedom fighters had made to witness a colonial rule-free India.

Virat Kohli shared well-wishes for Independence Day via Instagram Stories and wrote a wholesome statement for the Indian Armed Forces.

"Today, we smile in freedom because they stood with unwavering courage. We salute and honor the sacrifices of our heroes on this joyous Independence Day. Proud to be Indian. Jai Hind," Virat Kohli wrote.

Image: Screengrab/Instagram@virat.kohli

Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma Also Present Independence Day Wishes

Former Team India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar also expressed unwavering patriotism on India's 79th Independence Day. On Instagram, Sachin shared an image where he could be seen proudly waving the Indian flag. He wrote "Happy Independence Day! Jai Hind!" on the social media post.

Rohit Sharma, the former Test and T20I skipper for Team India, also shared an image with the Indian national flag. The moment from the image is significant as he can be seen planting the Indian flag at the Kensington Oval in Barbados.

For the caption, he shared an emoji of the Indian flag and then a salute emoji.