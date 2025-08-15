Republic World
  'Remember The Countless Sacrifices': Hardik Pandya Leads Wishes on Independence Day; Check How Cricket Fraternity Reacted

Updated 15 August 2025 at 13:37 IST

'Remember The Countless Sacrifices': Hardik Pandya Leads Wishes on Independence Day; Check How Cricket Fraternity Reacted

Independence Day: India as a nation is celebrating it's 79th Independence Day and the cricketers led from the front when it came to wishing the nation and their fans.

Reported by: Ankit Banerjee
Hardik Pandya wishes all on Independence Day
Hardik Pandya wishes all on Independence Day | Image: @hardikpandya7

Independence Day: On the occasion of India's 79th Independence Day, the cricket fraternity took time out to wish the nation and their fans on the special day. The Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) were among the first to wish the fans. And then the cricketers followed. Cricketers like Hardik Pandya, Harbhajan Singh, VVS Laxman and a few others reacted on social space which was heartwarming. 

I-Day: How Cricket Fraternity Reacted

"On this Independence Day, let us remember the countless sacrifices that won us the gift of freedom. Let us strive each day to build a brighter, stronger India that our future generations will be proud of. Wishing you a Happy  #IndependenceDay ! Jai Hind! Laxman posted. 

Naya Bharat

During the celebrations at Red Fort on Friday, Operation Sindoor was the centrepiece of the 79th Independence Day celebrations that was be led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Many officers who were integral in Operation Sindoor are on the annual military honour rolls. 

The theme of the 79th Independence Day celebrations is 'Naya Bharat' and the celebrations serve as a platform to commemorate the continuing rise of a prosperous, secure and bold New India, the government has said.  

Published By : Ankit Banerjee

Published On: 15 August 2025 at 10:41 IST