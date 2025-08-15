'Remember The Countless Sacrifices': Hardik Pandya Leads Wishes on Independence Day; Check How Cricket Fraternity Reacted

Independence Day: On the occasion of India's 79th Independence Day, the cricket fraternity took time out to wish the nation and their fans on the special day. The Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) were among the first to wish the fans. And then the cricketers followed. Cricketers like Hardik Pandya, Harbhajan Singh, VVS Laxman and a few others reacted on social space which was heartwarming.

I-Day: How Cricket Fraternity Reacted

"On this Independence Day, let us remember the countless sacrifices that won us the gift of freedom. Let us strive each day to build a brighter, stronger India that our future generations will be proud of. Wishing you a Happy #IndependenceDay ! Jai Hind! Laxman posted.

Naya Bharat

During the celebrations at Red Fort on Friday, Operation Sindoor was the centrepiece of the 79th Independence Day celebrations that was be led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Many officers who were integral in Operation Sindoor are on the annual military honour rolls.