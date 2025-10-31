'Critisise, But Don't Troll': Aakash Chopra Blasts Detractors After Jemimah Rodrigues' Dream Show vs Australia in Women's WC

Ind vs Aus, Women's World Cup: Jemimah Rodrigues played the knock of her life to power the Indian eves to an historic final with a memorable win over the mighty Australians in Navi Mumbai on Thursday in the Women's World Cup semi-final. Following the win, the team and Jemimah, in particular, received praise from all quarters. Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra recalled the times when the Indian women cricketers were openly mocked and asked to remain in the kitchen with memes. He recalled a something he had posted after the team had lost the 2017 WC against England and what followed was harsh comments and trolls. Chopra said that it is okay to criticise, but not troll.

'They were showing our Indian girls in the kitchen'

"One falls short of words at times. I have a question for the keyboard warriors. When we lost against England, I had put a tweet that it was heartbreaking, and actually the heart broke that day. That day, below that post, I saw many comments, which included memes and images where they were showing our Indian girls in the kitchen, saying that's their job," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

"You can criticize, but don't troll. Trolling is not okay. I am okay with you judging someone's performance, but if you tell someone that they are not worthy of it, I would say they are worthy, you are worthless. I was taken aback. If I read that and felt bad, the Indian team would have also read that," he added.

Can India Lift Maiden WC Title?

Surely, they can! After their convincing win over Australia, they would believe they can beat anyone. Also, India is playing at home so they would have that advantage as well. One thing they need to be cautious about is that they should not get complacent and over-confident.