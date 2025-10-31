WATCH | Smriti Mandhana's Sprint, Jemimah Rodrigues' Guitar Celebration Goes Viral After India Beat Australia in Women's WC Semis

Ind vs Aus, Women's World Cup: It was a night of ecstasy in Navi Mumbai as India beat Australia in the semi-final of the Women's World Cup. Jemimah Rodrigues was the star of the show as the celebrations took off once Amanjot Kaur hit the winning runs. The cameras panned to the Indian dugout where Smriti Mandhana could be seen sprinting with all her team members to reach Jemimah, who was in the middle of the pitch, down on her knees - in disbelief. Also, Jemimah was spotted doing the guitar celebration which has now gone viral. Here is the viral clip.

WATCH VIDEO

Meanwhile, there were also some wholesome embraces seen from Harmanpreet Kaur and Amol Mazumdar. Jemimah also did a small lap around the stadium, acknowledging the support from the packed house at the Navi Mumbai stadium.

There was no dispute when it came to the player of the match as Jemimah bagged it. At the presentation, she could not speak properly as she was high on emotion and hence her voice was trembling. She credited the win to the almighty, her coaches, her parents and then the fans rooting for her. She also spoke of the anxieties she went through during the tournament after being dropped for one of the games.

It was also the first time a 300-plus total was gunned down in an ODI World Cup knockout - Men’s or Women’s and of course the majority of the credit needs to be given to Jemimah.

