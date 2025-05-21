CSK Captain MS Dhoni Sent Strong Retirement Message After Dismal IPL 2025: 'I Would Say It's Enough'

MS Dhoni's retirement has been the subject of a major discussion. In IPL's 18th season, the 43-year-old has played all the matches for Chennai Super Kings.

MS Dhoni's Retirement Has Been a Curious Case

Dhoni was handed the charge of CSK as Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out for the remainder of the season with an elbow injury. For the first time in IPL history, CSK have been eliminated from the playoff contention in consecutive seasons. Dhoni guided CSK to five IPL titles, but despite bringing the likes of Noor Ahmad and Rachin Ravindra, they failed to hit the right note.

Former India batter Sanjay Bangar insisted that if he were in the place of the former Indian captain, he would have called it quits.

In an interaction with ESPN Cricinfo, he said, “It all boils down to MS, but if I was MS, I would say it's enough. I have played whatever I wanted to play; I have looked after the interest of the franchise as well – if that was the motivation – but you know, you move on."

MS Dhoni's Struggle Has Been Evident

Dhoni has struggled with the bat also and has only amassed 196 runs in 13 innings at a very poor strike rate of 24.50 and a strike rate of 135.18. Dhoni was retained for five crore due to the uncapped player rule and has played all the matches so far. There have also been a fair share of criticism regarding his batting position as the 43-year-old has batted lower down the order in a few matches.

Except for Noor Ahmad, Ayush Mhatre and Dewald Brevis, all the other CSK players have mostly had an underwhelming season. They have also failed to capitalise on their home advantage and lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad at Chepauk to make things worse.