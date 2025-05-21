com score card
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Cricket /
  • CSK Captain MS Dhoni Sent Strong Retirement Message After Dismal IPL 2025: 'I Would Say It's Enough'

Updated May 21st 2025, 22:48 IST

CSK Captain MS Dhoni Sent Strong Retirement Message After Dismal IPL 2025: 'I Would Say It's Enough'

Chennai Super Kings star MS Dhoni's retirement from the IPL has been a burning question for the last couple of seasons.

Reported by: Anirban Sarkar
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
MS Dhoni in action for CSK against RCB
MS Dhoni in action for CSK against RCB | Image: AP

MS Dhoni's retirement has been the subject of a major discussion. In IPL's 18th season, the 43-year-old has played all the matches for Chennai Super Kings.

MS Dhoni's Retirement Has Been a Curious Case

Dhoni was handed the charge of CSK as Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out for the remainder of the season with an elbow injury. For the first time in IPL history, CSK have been eliminated from the playoff contention in consecutive seasons. Dhoni guided CSK to five IPL titles, but despite bringing the likes of Noor Ahmad and Rachin Ravindra, they failed to hit the right note.

Also Read: Does MS Dhoni's ‘We're Looking at Auction’ Reveal Mean Ravindra Jadeja Could be Dropped

Former India batter Sanjay Bangar insisted that if he were in the place of the former Indian captain, he would have called it quits.

In an interaction with ESPN Cricinfo, he said, “It all boils down to MS, but if I was MS, I would say it's enough. I have played whatever I wanted to play; I have looked after the interest of the franchise as well – if that was the motivation – but you know, you move on."

MS Dhoni's Struggle Has Been Evident

Dhoni has struggled with the bat also and has only amassed 196 runs in 13 innings at a very poor strike rate of  24.50 and a strike rate of 135.18. Dhoni was retained for five crore due to the uncapped player rule and has played all the matches so far. There have also been a fair share of criticism regarding his batting position as the 43-year-old has batted lower down the order in a few matches.

Also Read: BCCI Unveils Key Modifications To IPL 2025 Playing Conditions, Implements Playoff Rule For Remaining League Matches

Except for Noor Ahmad, Ayush Mhatre and Dewald Brevis, all the other CSK players have mostly had an underwhelming season. They have also failed to capitalise on their home advantage and lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad at Chepauk to make things worse.

CSK will play table-toppers Gujarat Titans in the last match, and it remains to be seen whether MS Dhoni returns for the next season.

Published May 21st 2025, 22:48 IST