Sunil Gavaskar Drops Blunt Verdict On KKR Star Cameron Green After Defeat To SRH: 'Kolkata Need To Think About Their Combination'

IPL 2026: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) suffered a humiliating 65-run defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on Thursday, April 2.

Cameron Green Under Scanner Following Dismal Show In IPL 2026

Cameron Green made headlines during the mini-auction ahead of IPL 2026 when KKR secured the 26-year-old all-rounder for Rs. 25.20 crore, making him the most expensive overseas player in IPL history.

In the loss to SRH, Green did not bowl a single over and struggled with the bat, managing just two runs off two deliveries at a strike rate of 100.00 before being run out in the sixth over.

Earlier, Cricket Australia issued an official statement confirming that Green has been advised not to bowl due to a lower-back issue.

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Sunil Gavaskar Opens Up On Cameron Green's Poor Form

Speaking on Star Sports, former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar criticized Green’s role in the team, suggesting that KKR need to rethink their combination if the Australian all-rounder is not going to bowl.

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“KKR will need to think about their combination if Cameron Green is not going to bowl. If he isn’t contributing with the ball, then they might have to consider bringing in another specialist batter. We know he has scored a hundred in the IPL and that he can bat well, but his form hasn’t been great recently. Yes, he scored a hundred in a red-ball game in Australia not long ago, but this is where the team needs to look closely at the numbers. Green at No. 4 is fine, but the bigger concern seems to be the No. 5 and No. 6 positions, where they appear to be struggling a bit,” Gavaskar said.

KKR’s bowling attack has already been weakened in IPL 2026, with Harshit Rana and Akash Deep ruled out. A return to bowling from Green could provide a much-needed boost to the franchise’s depleted attack.