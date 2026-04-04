IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer Slapped With ₹24 Lakh Fine Despite Punjab Kings’ Dominant Win Over CSK, Here's Why

IPL 2026: Punjab Kings (PBKS) sealed a commanding five-wicket victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the seventh match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday, April 3.

PBKS opener Priyansh Arya was named the ‘Player of the Match’ for his explosive 39-run knock off just 11 balls at a strike rate of 354.55. The youngster smashed three fours and four sixes before CSK speedster Matt Henry dismissed him on the second delivery of the fifth over.

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Shreyas Iyer Fined Rs. 24 Lakh By IPL

Despite Punjab Kings’ victory, skipper Shreyas Iyer was fined Rs. 24 lakh after the franchise was found guilty of maintaining a slow over-rate. This marked PBKS’s second such offence of the ongoing season under the IPL Code of Conduct.

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According to Article 2.22 of the IPL Code of Conduct, not only the captain but the entire playing XI, including Impact Player Priyansh Arya, were penalised. Each player was fined either ₹6 lakh or 25 per cent of their match fee, whichever was lower.

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Iyer played a stupendous knock and anchored Punjab Kings' run chase in the second innings. Iyer scored 50 runs from 29 balls at a strike rate of 172.41. The PBKS skipper slammed 4 fours and 3 sixes during his time on the crease. In the sixth delivery of the 17th over, the PBKS skipper's knock came to an end after Anshul Kamboj removed him.

Punjab Kings Dominated Chennai Super Kings At Chepauk

Recapping the match, Punjab Kings (PBKS) won the toss and opted to bowl against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on April 3.

CSK struggled at the start of their innings. However, Ayush Mhatre (73 runs off 43 balls, 6 fours and 5 sixes) and Shivam Dube (45* off 27 balls, 5 fours and 1 six) rescued the hosts and powered them to 209/5 in the first innings.

Vijaykumar Vyshak spearheaded the Punjab Kings’ bowling attack with a two-wicket haul in his four-over spell, conceding 38 runs at an economy rate of 9.50.

During the run chase, Priyansh Arya (39 runs off 11 balls) and Prabhsimran Singh (43 runs off 24 balls, 6 fours and 1 six) gave PBKS a fiery start. Later, Shreyas Iyer (50 runs off 29 balls, 4 fours and 3 sixes) and Cooper Connolly (36 runs off 22 balls, 6 fours) played crucial knocks to keep the chase on track. In the end, Shashank Singh (14* off 6 balls, 2 fours) and Marcus Stoinis (9* off 3 balls, 2 fours) remained unbeaten and sealed the victory.