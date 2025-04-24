'Some Will Giggle At That': CSK Head Coach Stephen Fleming Takes Inspiration From RCB, Hopes To Qualify For IPL 2025 Playoffs

IPL 2025: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will lock horns against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 43rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, on Friday, April 25th.

The upcoming match will be very crucial for the Super Kings, as they have already conceded six defeats in the ongoing season and clinched just two wins. To qualify for the playoffs of the IPL 2025, the Chennai-based franchise need to win the rest of their six matches; only then can they make it to the knockout stage of the tournament.

On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad also need to win the rest of their six matches in the tournament. Which means, whoever loses the upcoming clash between Chennai and Hyderabad will fail to qualify for the playoffs.

Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad stand in the ninth place on IPL 2025 standings with four points and have a net run rate of -1.361. Meanwhile, MS Dhoni's Super Kings hold the bottom-most place on the standings with four points and have a net run rate of -1.392.

'We're Still Hopeful': CSK Coach On Qualifying For IPL 2025 Playoffs

On the eve of the crucial match between the Super Kings and Sunrisers, CSK head coach Stephen Fleming opened up on their chances to make it into the playoffs. The head coach said that the Chennai-based franchise are 'hopeful' that they can win their next six matches.

The former cricketer added that they want to follow Royal Challengers Bengaluru's footsteps for what they have done in the 2024 edition of the IPL. Fleming also accepted that some people might laugh after hearing that CSK can clinch wins in their next six games.

"We're still hopeful of winning 6 out of 6, and some will giggle at that, but RCB set a blueprint for that the year before. So while there's still a chance, we have one eye on making sure that we think the best players for this game coming up will play, but we're also aware that if it doesn't work out, that we've got to make the most of what has been a poor season," Fleming told reporters at the pre-match press conference.

