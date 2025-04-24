'Ki Haal Chaal': Virat Kohli's Humble Nature Wins Hearts As PBKS' Nehal Wadhera Opens Up On Chat With 'The Chase Master'

IPL 2025: Virat Kohli is a name synonymous with Indian Cricket as the batter is one of the most well known sports personalities in the world. Virat Kohli is the one of the greatest batters to have ever played cricket as he currently has 82 centuries to his name in International Cricket. Currently playing in the Indian Premier League with his franchise- Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Virat Kohli once again won the hearts of cricket fans after Punjab Kings batter Nehal Wadhera revealed details of his conversation with the ‘King’ of world cricket.

Nehal Wadhera On Conversation With Virat Kohli

Nehal Wadhera recently revealed details of his conversation with Virat Kohli after the match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings. Wadhera revealed that he had conversations with Tilak Verma and Suryakumar Yadav about wanting to talk to Kohli.

"I was actually really shocked when before the match Virat bhai was standing out and talking to Shreyas Iyer, and asked in Punjabi 'ki haal chaal, Nehal' (how are you doing Nehal?). I wasn’t really expecting that he would remember my name. That made me really happy."

"Till last year, I used to tell a player, either it was Tilak (Varma) or Surya bhai (Suryakumar Yadav), that I wanted to talk to Virat bhai once,” said Nehal Wadhera as he revealed details about his conversation with Virat Kohli.

Virat Kohli In Fine Touch With The Bat In IPL 2025