CSK-KKR Locked in Battle For Sanju Samson For IPL 2026? Report Makes Sensational Claim

IPL 2026: In what came as a piece of shock for Rajasthan Royals' fans, Sanju Samson has decided to move on and has asked the Rajasthan Royals franchise to release him ahead of the auction. While the franchise is yet to take a call on it, reports claim that he could be heading down south to join Chennai Super Kings, and the same Indian Express report also says that Kolkata Knight Riders could also be interested in him.

KKR could be looking for an established Indian wicketkeeper to get their balance right and that is where Samson could help.

As per reports, it is being understood that one of the reasons why he is rethinking his destiny with the franchise is due to the rise of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

RR Eyes Samson Masterstroke

The Indian Express has reported that the five-time IPL champions Chennai are interested in securing the services of Samson. It also claims that the Rajasthan will ask for two CSK players in lieu of Samson.

Dhruv Jurel to Take Over?

A post by Rajasthan Royals claiming that Dhruv Jurel is the next captain of the side has puzzled the fans. The Royals celebrated Jurel’s leadership call-up with a tweet that read: "Ek hoga jo stumps ke peeche se game badal dega (There will be someone who can change the game behind the stumps).