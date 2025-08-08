Republic World
  • Riyan Parag vs Yashasvi Jaiswal Face Off For RR Captaincy After Sanju Samson's Shock Call Ahead of IPL 2026

Updated 8 August 2025 at 11:07 IST

Riyan Parag vs Yashasvi Jaiswal Face Off For RR Captaincy After Sanju Samson's Shock Call Ahead of IPL 2026

IPL 2026: In a stunning move, Sanju Samson has requested his Rajasthan Royals franchise for a trade. Now, who takes over as RR captain once he leaves - will it be a face-off between Yashasvi Jaiswal and Riyal Parag?

Reported by: Ankit Banerjee
Riyan Parag (L), Sanju Samson (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal (R)
Riyan Parag (L), Sanju Samson (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal (R) | Image: IPL/IANS/RR

IPL 2026: Sanju Samson, who has been and has led the Rajasthan Royals franchise for a very long time, has asked his franchise to trade him off. He has reportedly asked the franchise to release him ahead of the auction. The franchise has not given him an update on his request. What is understood as per reports is that a call will be taken by the RR owner in consultation with Rahul Dravid. 

While he probably has an offer from another franchise, the question is - who will now lead the Royals after Samson? 

Who Takes Over From Samson - Jaiswal or Parag? 

While it would be an interesting call, both are able and most importantly have the respect of their teammates. While Parag has led the side in the past in the absence of Samson, it would be an all-new experience for Jaiswal. It would be interesting to see if the India regular now will actually be the chosen one for the Royals for the upcoming season or not. 

What's Next With Samson? 

While it is not known what will Samson do next, there are whispers that Chennai Super Kings may be eyeing his services. He could not only be a top-order batter and contribute with the bat, but he can also keep wickets and then lead the side. That makes him an indispensible asset for any franchise or team he plays for. 

