Riyan Parag vs Yashasvi Jaiswal Face Off For RR Captaincy After Sanju Samson's Shock Call Ahead of IPL 2026

IPL 2026: Sanju Samson, who has been and has led the Rajasthan Royals franchise for a very long time, has asked his franchise to trade him off. He has reportedly asked the franchise to release him ahead of the auction. The franchise has not given him an update on his request. What is understood as per reports is that a call will be taken by the RR owner in consultation with Rahul Dravid.

While he probably has an offer from another franchise, the question is - who will now lead the Royals after Samson?

Who Takes Over From Samson - Jaiswal or Parag?

While it would be an interesting call, both are able and most importantly have the respect of their teammates. While Parag has led the side in the past in the absence of Samson, it would be an all-new experience for Jaiswal. It would be interesting to see if the India regular now will actually be the chosen one for the Royals for the upcoming season or not.

What's Next With Samson?