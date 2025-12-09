Gautam Gambhir, Ajit Agarkar Get Workload Warning Over Hardik Pandya Ahead Of T20 World Cup: 'There's No Player Like'

Ind vs SA: The spotlight would be on allrounder Hardik Pandya when India take on South Africa in the five-match T20I series starting Tuesday, December 9. The T20I opener would take place at the Barabati stadium in Cuttack, where Pandya reached on Sunday. As per reports, he was in some discomfort after bowling in the nets. While there are speculations over he will feature in the opening T20I or not, coach Gautam Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar have got a stern warning. Former batting coach Sanjay Bangar reckons Pandya is an ‘unique asset’ and should be managed well.

‘No player like Hardik Pandya’

“Consider all the all-rounders in world cricket. Does England have a backup for Ben Stokes? No. Similarly, there is no backup for Ravindra Jadeja in one-day or Test cricket. The same goes for Hardik Pandya," said Bangar on JioStar.

“Pandya can earn a spot in the top five solely on his batting. He could also be among the top three seamers in any team if he were just a bowler. To be that kind of allrounder, you must secure your place with both batting and bowling. There is no player like Hardik Pandya in the Indian team," he added.

Advertisement

India plays 10 T20I games before the marquee event and it would now be interesting to see how the team management take care of Pandya's workload going ahead.

Advertisement

India Start Favourites?