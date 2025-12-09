WATCH | Gautam Gambhir, Suryakumar Yadav Seek Blessing at Shri Jagannath Temple Ahead of 1st T20I

Ind vs SA: Ahead of the opening T20I in Cuttack's Barabati stadium on Tuesday, coach Gautam Gambhir along with other Team India members visited the iconic Shri Jagannath temple in Puri seeking blessings. Not just Gambhir, Suryakumar Yadav was also there with his wife, Devisha Shetty. Tilak Varma was also spotted at the religious temple. The security was beefed up at the temple because of Team India stars. Fans still gathered in large numbers to get a glimpse of the Team India stars.

Here is the clip of the Team India stars visiting the temple.

For India, Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya make a comeback to the side and hence the spotlight would be on them. Also, Jasprit Bumrah returns after missing the ODI series against South Africa.

On the other hand, for SA, veteran David Miller is back in the side and that would be a big boost for them. Pacer Anrich Nortje also comes back to the side.

A number of players would take these T20I matches as a platform to audition for the upcoming IPL auction. The IPL auction would surely be in the minds of a number of cricketers. The IPL auction takes place on December 16.

Ind vs SA Squads:

South Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram(c), Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Reeza Hendricks, Ottneil Baartman, Donovan Ferreira, Kwena Maphaka, George Linde