CSK Leadership Shakeup To See Sanju Samson Take Over Mantle from Ruturaj Gaikwad? R Ashwin Drops Huge Bombshell

Sunrisers Hyderabad halted Chennai Super Kings' winning juggernaut with a slender 10-run victory over Ruturaj Gaikwad's side. CSK had won their previous two matches and optimism had started to flow in. But the defeat against SRH didn't help their cause and they need to start things afresh when they take on Mumbai Indians on April 23.

Sanju Samson To Take Over CSK Captaincy From Ruturaj Gaikwad?

Gaikwad has faced criticism over his captaincy, but his own batting form has not been up to the mark. He has had ample chances to prove his worth, but that hasn't been the case so far. Since MS Dhoni left the leadership mantle, CSK have struggled to cope, and now Ravichandran Ashwin has come up with a unique idea.

He believes Snaju Samson at one point will take over the CSK captaincy from Gaikwad.

In an interaction with ESPN Cricinfo, he said, “I’m no astrologer, but I do see Sanju captaining CSK at some stage. I don’t know when, but I feel it could happen. That said, I wouldn’t want him to step into someone else’s shoes or legacy. He should create his own identity and play his own way.

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“When he’s in a good space, he makes very good decisions. He’s had both good and ordinary days, but what stands out is his ability to take feedback. Not many captains do that well. He also connects with players on a personal level, not just professionally, and that really helps build strong relationships."

When Will MS Dhoni Return?

There was optimism that Dhoni would return to the team against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The 44-year-old had travelled to Hyderabad but wasn't even named among the substitutes, raising suspicion over his fitness. With the IPL entering its most crucial phase, CSK batting coach Michael Hussey provided a timeline on Dhoni's return.

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He told reporters, "He's progressing nicely with his rehab. And look, I'm a batting coach, and I'm happy with how he's batting,"

“As you saw yesterday at training, he's batting well. He was very happy with where his batting is at. He's just about progressing with his running, because if he's going to bat towards the back end of the innings, he's going to have to scurry back for those twos and things like that. He just needs to get confidence in his running and build that speed up. I don't know when he'll play, but I'm hoping it's sooner rather than later, like all the fans are.”