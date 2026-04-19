'I Can Snatch Matches From Opponents' Hands': Rajasthan Royals Sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi



Speaking on Doordarshan, Sooryavanshi reflected on his mindset at the crease and the conversations he has had with his family regarding his cricketing journey.



Emphasising his self-belief, he said he remains focused on utilising his skills to influence games whenever he is at the crease.



"For whatever duration I am on the ground, as long as I am using my skills, dominate and play, I can snatch the match from opponents' hands. I also spoke to my father. He said I have fulfilled half of his dream, but half is still left. I need to play in the World Cup for the senior Indian team. Of course, every player shares the same dream: to play for the seniors and win for their country, India. That is my focus for India," Sooryavanshi said.



Former India cricketer Saba Karim, who also featured in the discussion, praised Sooryavanshi's natural striking ability and compared his raw power to some of the best batters seen at a young age.



However, he made a distinction between power and technical refinement, suggesting that the youngster's biggest strength lies in his natural ability rather than structured coaching.



"The power I saw in Sachin Tendulkar at a similar age, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has more power than that. I am talking about power, not technique. This boy's bat speed, his swing, his high back-lift, that is unbelievable. And no coach can teach that. You get that by birth."