CSK Legend's WWE Take on Hardik Pandya's Pep Talk to Tilak Varma During GT vs MI IPL 2026 Match: 'Just Like Triple H...'

GT vs MI, IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya's pep talk to Tilak Varma on Monday at the Narendra Modi stadium has garnered eyeballs as that moment changed the course of the game completely. It was during the second timeout that captain Hardik gave a fiery pep talk to Tilak. When Hardik gave the pep talk to Tilak, the latter was struggling at 19 off 22 balls.

Finally, Tilak ended up scoring his maiden IPL century as he remained unbeaten on 101*off 45 balls. Former India cricketer R. Ashwin has reacted to Hardik's pep talk. As per Ashwin, it seemed like a WWE match and Hardik was playing Triple H.

‘Just like Triple H used to do with water’

"Hardik Pandya was talking to him (Tilak Varma) while batting, he motivated him, he did it like how we see in WWF (WWE). Just like Triple H used to do with water. So whatever Hardik Pandya said and did, worked for Tilak Varma. This is easily one of the best IPL hundreds that I have seen. To take down Ashok Sharma, Prasidh Krishna, Rashid Khan, and Mohammed Siraj on this pitch, it was probably one of the best IPL hundreds that I have ever seen," he said on his YouTube channel.

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"The momentum that MI got in the last three overs, the game was over for GT. The moment MI crossed 175 on this pitch, the game was done," he added.

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