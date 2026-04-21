Tilak Varma Reveals Hardik Pandya's Message During Animated Chat: 'Tu Karega, Tu Karke Dikhayega!'

GT vs MI, IPL 2026: Tilak Varma has finally broken silence over the message Hardik Pandya gave him during the strategic timeout on Monday at the Narendra Modi stadium. Clips of Hardik getting animated during his chat with Tilak has already gone viral.

Following the knock, Tilak revealed Hardik was trying to motivate him. Tilak, who hit his maiden IPL ton, revealed that Hardik was reassuring the former that he can do it. The centurion went onto reveal that he had said Hardik to calm down as well.

‘Tu karega, tu karke dikhayega!’

Question: During the time-out, what was Hardik Pandya saying to you? He was looking super animated!

Advertisement

Tilak: He was shouting at me, (“Tu karega, tu karke dikhayega!”). Then I told him, “Bhaiya, please calm down a bit. I want to focus on the game, and yes, I’ll do it, don’t worry.”

For the unversed, Tilak was 19 off 22 during the second timeout. But once, he got the pep talk from Hardik - things changed. After the game, Hardik confessed that he had asked Tilak to watch the ball and hit it.

Advertisement

"The message I think, I realised that the kind of talent Tilak has, he really doesn't have to worry. So my message to him was just watch the ball and hit the ball. Was about time he came out and delivered. It was much needed for Tilak, the group and Mumbai Indians," Pandya said after the match in Ahmedabad.