WATCH | Rohit Sharma SPOTTED Giving Tips to Suryakumar Yadav During GT-MI IPL 2026 Match; Video Goes VIRAL

GT vs MI, IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma may not be in the XI, but his heart and soul is with Mumbai Indians and that was evident on Monday night at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. During the game against Gujarat, Rohit was spotted running in the field to pass on a quick message to Suryakumar Yadav.

Rohit came in and had a word with Suryakumar before leaving. There is little to no doubt that a message was passed on. The clip of the incident surfaced on social space and is being loved by fans. Here is the clip.

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Eventually, Mumbai Indians won the game comfortably by 99 runs to bring an end to their winless streak. With the win, MI have not only kept their playoff hopes alive but have also got their campaign back on track.

Fast bowler Ashwani Kumar took four wickets after Titak Varma slammed an unbeaten century as the Mumbai Indians registered a dominant win.

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Ashwani Kumar bagged 4-24 as the Gujarat Titans were bowled out for just 100 runs in 15.5 overs while chasing 200 runs as five-time champions. Earlier, India’s T20 World Cup winner Tilak Varma smashed his maiden century off 45 balls and took the Mumbai Indians to 199/5 runs in 20 overs after a shaky start courtesy of Kagiso Rabada’s three wickets in the Power-play.

Chasing a challenging target of 200, the Gujarat Titans had a nightmarish start as they lost a wicket on the very first ball. Jasprit Bumrah struck immediately to dismiss Sai Sudarshan, marking his first wicket of the IPL 2026.