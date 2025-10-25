Two consecutive ducks against Australia, in Australia, and everybody thought Virat Kohli's international career was done and dusted, but as Ricky Ponting said in his ICC review that one shouldn't write champions off, and Virat Kohli proved him right.

Kohli, after he scored the second duck of the series in Adelaide, might have been under immense pressure, but he has silenced his critics by becoming the second-highest run scorer in ODIs.

Virat Kohli's Reaction To LBW Scare Goes Viral

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma guided India to a famous victory in Sydney. Despite India losing the series and India sealing a consolation win in Sydney, it was Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's 168-run partnership that helped India seal a 9-wicket win against Mitchell Marsh's Australia in the final ODI of the series. Virat Kohli scored a stellar 74* runs off 81 balls and left Australia clueless and begging for answers.

Interestingly, during the 24th over of the Indian innings, Virat Kohli suffered an LBW scare. According to the on-field umpire, height might've been the issue, and he decided that Kohli was not out. The star batter was hit above the knee-roll. When watched closely with the DRS, it ended up becoming an umpire's call as the ball was just clipping the bails. Virat Kohli, who was batting extremely well in that moment, just passed a big smile while the Australian fielders shook their heads in disappointment.

"The game shows you everything. This game is amazing, that is why we love batting and hence it is challenging. Having a situation to play always brings out the best in me," said Virat after he joined hands with Rohit to help India seal another victory in Sydney. Prior to this game, India had lost their last three matches in Sydney.

Virat Kohli Achieves Major Career Milestone