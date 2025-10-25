WATCH: Sydney Rises To Virat Kohli, SCG Gives Standing Ovation To Ex-India Skipper Ahead Of His Last Possible Innings In Australia

Virat Kohli, a man who redefined cricket and scripted his undying legacy on the 22 yards, walked out to bat in Australia probably for the very last time. Australia has been Virat Kohli's happy hunting ground for many years, and he has dominated the conditions 'Down Under', like no one else in the history of cricket has.

Nathan Lyon once said that Virat Kohli has the Aussie fight in him, and the Australian crowds acknowledge it every time the former India skipper plays in front of them.

Virat Kohli Receives Standing Ovation In Sydney

It is an open secret that Virat Kohli is in the last phase of his international career, and nobody knows when and where his last match might be. Several questions are constantly being asked about Virat Kohli and his future in One Day International (ODI) cricket. Many believe that Virat Kohli is eyeing the 2027 ODI World Cup that is to be played in South Africa. Unfortunately for Kohli, he scored two consecutive ducks in the ongoing series, and it fueled rumours of his retirement.

When Virat Kohli walked out to bat in Sydney, it was a grand affair. The crowd in Sydney gave Virat Kohli the best possible reception in what could be his last game for India on Australian soil. The SCG stood up to Virat and gave him a huge round of applause as he walked out to bat in the middle and joined Rohit Sharma in the middle.

Kohli was seemingly relaxed as he scored his first runs of the series. The former India captain punched his fist in the air as he opened his account in the series.

Virat Kohli Likely To Play Against South Africa Next