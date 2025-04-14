CSK Opt To Bowl In Must-Win Clash, R Ashwin & Devon Conway Benched While Mitchell Marsh Returns For LSG At Ekana

The Chennai Super Kings have won the toss and skipper MS Dhoni has opted to bowl first against the Lucknow Super Giants . In the CSK vs LSG clash which would feature the master and the apprentice, Dhoni reflected that they chose to bowl first due to the dew factor and that the wicket gets better in the second innings.

Chennai Make Two Big Changes As MS Dhoni Opts To Bowl First

At the toss ahead of the LSG vs CSK encounter, some fun banter could be seen between the two captains as they exchanged huge smiles. Skipper MS Dhoni expressed his gratitude to the fans who came up in huge numbers to see him and the Chennai Super Kings in action. He also spoke about the decision to bowl first at the Ekana Cricket Stadium

“Well blessed, that's what I can say. Wherever we have been, we get good support. So a big thank you to all the fans. So just want to enjoy the cricket that we offer… We want to Bowl first; Reasoning is simple, there's chances of dew over here and whenever there's chances of dew, the wicket gets slightly better,” MS Dhoni said to Murali Karthik during the toss.

Skipper MS Dhoni also revealed some changes, revealing that Devon Conway and R Ashwin have been benched, with Sheik Rashid and Jamie Overton filling in for them.

Mitchell Marsh Replaces Himmat Singh In LSG Playing XI

At the toss, Lucknow Super Giants' skipper Rishabh Pant had expressed that they would have also bowled first in the game as it's slower in the first innings. He also stressed the need for the hosts to not give an opening to the visiting side and play good cricket.