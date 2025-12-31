Updated 31 December 2025 at 19:01 IST
CSK Told To Cash In On Sarfaraz Khan's Ravishing Form In IPL 2026: 'Should Look At Riding His Purple Patch'
Sarfaraz Khan has been in ravishing form and has smashed a brilliant 157 against Goa in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.
- Cricket
- 3 min read
Sarfaraz Khan has been pushing on the Team India door with his ravishing display in the domestic circuit day after day. The Mumbai batter has been in scintillating form in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and has smashed another century in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Riding on his explosive innings, Mumbai posted a whopping 444/8 against Goa on December 31.
R Ashwin Heaps Praise On Sarfaraz Khan
Sarfaraz has been in the selection fray for the last few months. The 28-year-old already made his Test debut, and his white-ball form has further intensified speculation about his selection in the ODI squad against New Zealand. He brought up his century in just 56 balls and eventually went on to hit a swashbuckling 157.
He hit three fifties and one century and took very little time to adjust his skills in the 50-over format. Ravichandran Ashwin heaped praises on the Indian star and urged the Chennai Super Kings to accommodate him in the batting lineup in IPL 2026.
He posted on X, "100*(47), 52(40), 64(25), 73(22) in the SMAT.
"That form’s transitioned seamlessly into the Hazare with scores of 55(49) followed by a blistering 157(75) today with 14 sixes. It's particularly impressive how he murders spin in the middle overs with his sweeps and slog sweeps.
"'Avan kadhava thattala, idichi odachitu irukaan.' ( He is not knocking on the door, he is breaking it open )
"CSK should look at riding his purple patch by slotting him into the Playing XII surely?
“A genuine problem of plenty with the bat for the men in yellove this season! Can't wait for IPL 2026!”
Also Read: 'Mumboy Activated': CSK, Fans Hail Sarfaraz Khan After Breathtaking 157 Off 75 Balls vs Goa in VHT
CSK Put Their Trust In Sarfaraz Khan At IPL Auction
Sarfaraz was picked by CSK at his base price at the recently held IPL auction in Abu Dhabi. He last played in the IPL for Delhi Capitals in 2023 and hadn't featured in the last two editions. CSK have amassed a very competitive squad and it remains to be seen how things pan out for him. He hasn't had a good outing in the IPL so far since making his debut in 2015.
Published By : Anirban Sarkar
Published On: 31 December 2025 at 19:01 IST