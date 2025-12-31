CSK Told To Cash In On Sarfaraz Khan's Ravishing Form In IPL 2026: 'Should Look At Riding His Purple Patch'

Sarfaraz Khan has been pushing on the Team India door with his ravishing display in the domestic circuit day after day. The Mumbai batter has been in scintillating form in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and has smashed another century in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Riding on his explosive innings, Mumbai posted a whopping 444/8 against Goa on December 31.

R Ashwin Heaps Praise On Sarfaraz Khan

Sarfaraz has been in the selection fray for the last few months. The 28-year-old already made his Test debut, and his white-ball form has further intensified speculation about his selection in the ODI squad against New Zealand. He brought up his century in just 56 balls and eventually went on to hit a swashbuckling 157.

He hit three fifties and one century and took very little time to adjust his skills in the 50-over format. Ravichandran Ashwin heaped praises on the Indian star and urged the Chennai Super Kings to accommodate him in the batting lineup in IPL 2026.

He posted on X, "100*(47), 52(40), 64(25), 73(22) in the SMAT.

Advertisement

"That form’s transitioned seamlessly into the Hazare with scores of 55(49) followed by a blistering 157(75) today with 14 sixes. It's particularly impressive how he murders spin in the middle overs with his sweeps and slog sweeps.

"'Avan kadhava thattala, idichi odachitu irukaan.' ( He is not knocking on the door, he is breaking it open )

Advertisement

"CSK should look at riding his purple patch by slotting him into the Playing XII surely?

“A genuine problem of plenty with the bat for the men in yellove this season! Can't wait for IPL 2026!”

CSK Put Their Trust In Sarfaraz Khan At IPL Auction