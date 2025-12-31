Updated 31 December 2025 at 12:55 IST
Rashid Khan To Lead Afghanistan In T20 World Cup 2026; Naveen Ul Haq, Gulbadin Naib Return To Squad
Afghanistan have announced their squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026, to be hosted by India and Sri Lanka jointly.
- Cricket
Afghanistan have announced their squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026. Rashid Khan will lead the Afghanistan contingent while Ibrahim Zadran wull deputise him in the tournament, scheduled to be hoested by India and Sri Lanka jointly.
all-rounder Gulbadin Naib and fast bowler Naveen Ul Haq have also been added to the squad after successfully recovering from injury.
Afghanistan Squad For T20 World Cup 2026
Rashid Khan (Captain), Ibrahim Zadran (VC), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Mohammad Ishaq (WK), Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Shahidullah Kamal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen Ul Haq, Fazal Haq Farooqi and Abdullah Ahmadzai.
Reserves: AM Ghazanfar, Ijaz Ahmadzai and Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi.
(More To Follow)
Published By : Anirban Sarkar
Published On: 31 December 2025 at 12:55 IST