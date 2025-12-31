'Mumboy Activated': CSK, Fans Hail Sarfaraz Khan After Breathtaking 157 Off 75 Balls vs Goa in VHT

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025: Sarfaraz Khan has been in ominous domestic form and Wednesday was no different as the Mumbai star batter has hit an unbeaten 150 against Goa in Jaipur in a Vijay Hazare Trophy game and looks good for more. At the time of filing the copy, Sarfaraz hit 157 off merely 75 balls and was seriously looking at hitting a double century.

He hit the ball crisply and found the gaps at will. He also went aerial with authority as he has cleared the ropes 14 times. Darshan Misal picked up the prized scalp. Fans are now taking to social media and hailing Sarfaraz for his knock. Chennai Super Kings is one of the first to congratulate him.

'Mumboy Activated'

Meanwhile, Mumbai are in a dominating position in the game. They are looking to get a mammoth total and then put Goa under pressure.

Advertisement

Will Sarfaraz Get ODI Call-up?

It would be interesting to see if Sarfaraz gets picked up for the national ODI side or not after his good show in VHT. The Board of Control of Cricket in India is expected to announce the ODI squad for the three-match series against New Zealand next week.