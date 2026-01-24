'We All Have A Coach At Home': From Cutting Off Social Media To Wife's Support, Inside Story Of Suryakumar Yadav's Battle To Regain Form

Suryakumar Yadav's form had been a concern while going into the T20 World Cup 2026. But the Indian T20I skipper managed to shrug off his difficulties and finally ended his prolonged drought for a half-century in the shortest format.

Suryakumar Yadav Revealed His Behind The Scenes Struggle

For the first time since October 2024 and 23 innings, Surya could heave a sigh of relief. The Indian skipper's 34-ball 82 helped the Men In Blue to warm up in style for the T20 World Cup as they chased New Zealand's target of 209 runs in just 15.2 overs.

Surya did show some promise in Nagpur with a 22-ball 32 and followed it up with another explosive innings. He had been facing a lot of scrutiny, and this innings would surely help him to ease the pressure. In a video posted by BCCI, the 35 year old revealed how his wife and social media detox helped him to go through all the issues.

“We all have a coach at home, the one who we are married to. She (his wife) kept asking me to take some time. She had watched me so closely. She can read my mind. So I decided to take some time, just like I had done in the last match. So now I feel better. I was telling everyone I am batting well in nets, but till you score runs in a match, you do not get that confidence. I had a two or three-week break, went home, cut off social media and did a lot of practice. I got myself in a good headspace.”

Ishan Kishan Flexed His T20I Muscle Once Again

Ishan Kishan too came all guns blazing and struck his 7th T20I fifty in Raipur. He was rewarded for his brilliant performances in the domestic circuit and proved once again his worth with a 32-ball 76, with 11 fours and four sixes in his innings. India lost Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson very early in the innings, but Ishan forged a 122-run partnership with Suryakumar to steady the boat. He is expected to be India's preferred choice at number 3 in the T20 World Cup.