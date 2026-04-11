CSK vs DC, IPL 2026, LIVE Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals

CSK vs DC, IPL 2026: Chennai, who are yet to win their first game of the season, host a formidable Delhi Capitals in what promises to be a cracker.

ALSO READ: CSK Stalwart MS Dhoni Likely To Make Return Against KKR In IPL 2026

CSK vs DC, IPL 2026, LIVE Streaming Details

When Will The CSK vs DC IPL 2026 Match Take Place?

The CSK vs DC IPL 2026 Match will take place on Saturday, April 11.

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Where Will The CSK vs DC IPL 2026 Match Take Place?

The CSK vs DC IPL 2026 Match will take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

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At What Time Will The CSK vs DC IPL 2026 Match Start?

The CSK vs DC IPL 2026 match will start at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7 PM IST.

How To Watch The CSK vs DC IPL 2026 Match Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the CSK vs DC IPL 2026 Match live on the JioHotstar app and website with an active subscription.

How To Watch The CSK vs DC IPL 2026 Match Live Telecast?

The live telecast of the CSK vs DC IPL 2026 Match will be available on the Star Sports Network.

CSK vs DC Probable XII

CSK Probable XII: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Anshul Kamboj, Matt Henry