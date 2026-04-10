IPL 2026: MS Dhoni Comeback On The Cards As CSK Veteran Likely To Make Return Against Kolkata Knight Riders - Report

IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) stalwart MS Dhoni is poised to make his return to the Indian Premier League (IPL) after coming close to recovering from injury.

MS Dhoni Likely To Get Back In Action Soon

According to a report by RevSportz, Dhoni has not yet fully recovered from his calf strain, but he is close to regaining fitness. The report further stated that the 44-year-old recently underwent a fitness test and is likely to undergo another in the coming days.

It is being said that Dhoni will be available for selection during CSK’s clash against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The Super Kings are set to face the Knights on Tuesday, April 14, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

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Before the start of Chennai’s campaign in IPL 2026, the franchise released an official statement on social media confirming that Dhoni would be unavailable for the first two weeks of the tournament as he was undergoing rehabilitation for a calf strain.

“MS Dhoni is currently undergoing rehabilitation for a calf strain. As a result, he is likely to miss the first two weeks of IPL 2026. Get well soon, Thala,” CSK wrote on X.

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MS Dhoni's Illustrious Numbers In IPL

MS Dhoni is considered one of the greatest players to grace the IPL. The wicketkeeper-batter has etched his name in the record books with his stellar performances in the cash-rich league.

The 44-year-old has played 278 matches and 242 innings in his IPL career, scoring 5,439 runs at a strike rate of 137.45 and an average of 38.30. While he is yet to score a century in the IPL, he has registered 24 fifties in the tournament.

In IPL 2025, Dhoni endured a modest season. He played 14 matches and 13 innings, scoring 196 runs at a strike rate of 135.17 and an average of 24.50.

In the ongoing season, the Chennai-based franchise has struggled, failing to secure a single win so far. CSK suffered an eight-wicket defeat to RR on March 30, followed by a five-wicket loss to PBKS on April 3, and a 43-run defeat to RCB on April 5.