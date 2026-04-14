CSK vs KKR, IPL 2026 Match 22 Prediction: Who Will Win Today's Game at M. Chidambaram | Check Toss, Pitch, Time

CSK vs KKR, IPL 2026 Match 22 Prediction: Kolkata Knight Riders travel to Chennai to take on the home side at the M. Chidambaram stadium on Tuesday. Chennai, who are playing in home conditions with support on their side - they will start favourites. There is much speculations around MS Dhoni's availability over he will return to the playing XI or not. CSK won their first game of the season and there is actually no need to tinker with the winning combination.

CSK Have Edge

KKR are still in search of their first win of the season. They would be a desperate unit. KKR have their own struggles. There is no certainty over Varun Chakravarthy's participation in the game. Also, Matheesha Pathirana has been declared fit but it is unclear he will feature in the game tonight or not.

Historically, CSK enjoy a better head-to-head against KKR. Chennai have won 20 games, while KKR have been victorious on 11 occasions. But again, if we take a closer look - since 2022, the two teams are even at 3-3.

Advertisement

For the unversed, the CSK-KKR game would be played on black soil and another good part about the game is that there is no chance of rain intervening and playing spoilsport. There is no doubt that the spinners would get assistance on black soil surface at the iconic Chepauk stadium in Chennai.

Advertisement

CSK vs KKR Predicted XII

CSK Probable XII: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh