WATCH | Kavya Maran's Reaction to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Wicket Sums up What it Meant to SRH

SRH vs RR, IPL 2026: Kavya Maran, SRH owner, was over the moon when Vaibhav Sooryavanshi perished off the very first ball. The SRH opener perished while trying to hit the first ball of the innings out of the ground. It was a short delivery from Praful Hinge that the former mistimed.

The reaction of the SRH owner summed up what the wicket meant for the Orange Army. Once Sooryavanshi was caught by Salil Arora off the bowling of Praful Hinge, Kavya was ecstatic. She celebrated like there was no tomorrow. Here is the clip that is now going viral.

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Kavya's celebration shows how teams fear the 15-year old teen sensation. It also shows the kind of reputation the teenager has made for himself so early in his career. Sooryavanshi has been in ominous form in the ongoing IPL, having hit two fifties off just 15 balls each. SRH realised that the wicket of Sooryavanshi early was crucial. There is little to no doubt that he has a bright future. And going by the latest reports, the 15-year old is going to be shortlisted for the T20 series against Ireland which takes place just after the IPL.

In case, Sooryavanshi makes it to the national side, it would be a big moment for him. He would also become the youngest-ever to represent India going past legend Sachin Tendulkar, who debuted when he was 16.

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